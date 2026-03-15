Blues at Jets projected lineups

BLUES (27-29-10) at JETS (27-28-10)
3 p.m. ET; TSN3, NHLN, FDSNMW
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Otto Stenberg -- Pius Suter -- Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley -- Oskar Sundqvist
Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux
Theo Lindstein -- Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler -- Justin Holl
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Nathan Walker, Matthew Kessel, Tyler Tucker, Dalibor Dvorsky, Jonathan Drouin
Injured: None
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi
Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Isak Rosen
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Haydn Fleury -- Jacob Bryson
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Ville Heinola
Injured: Nino Niederreiter (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)
Status report
Comrie is expected to start with the Jets completing a back-to-back after Hellebuyck made 28 saves in a 3-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Otherwise, Winnipeg is expected to use the same lineup.