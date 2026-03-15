Blues at Jets projected lineups

BLUES (27-29-10) at JETS (27-28-10)

3 p.m. ET; TSN3, NHLN, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Otto Stenberg -- Pius Suter -- Jonatan Berggren

Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley -- Oskar Sundqvist

Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux

Theo Lindstein -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Justin Holl

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Nathan Walker, Matthew Kessel, Tyler Tucker, Dalibor Dvorsky, Jonathan Drouin

Injured: None

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Isak Rosen

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Haydn Fleury -- Jacob Bryson

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Ville Heinola

Injured: Nino Niederreiter (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)

Status report

Comrie is expected to start with the Jets completing a back-to-back after Hellebuyck made 28 saves in a 3-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Otherwise, Winnipeg is expected to use the same lineup.