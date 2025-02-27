Blues at Capitals projected lineups

BLUES (27-26-6) at CAPITALS (38-12-8)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MNMT
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Nick Leddy
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Tyler Tucker, Alexandre Texier
Injured: None
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Pierre-Luc Dubois
Connor McMichael -- Aliaksei Protas -- Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
Schenn is expected to play in his 1,000th NHL game. ... Milano, a forward who has missed the past 46 games, is practicing in a regular jersey.