Blues at Capitals projected lineups

BLUES (27-26-6) at CAPITALS (38-12-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MNMT

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Nick Leddy

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Tyler Tucker, Alexandre Texier

Injured: None

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Pierre-Luc Dubois

Connor McMichael -- Aliaksei Protas -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Schenn is expected to play in his 1,000th NHL game. ... Milano, a forward who has missed the past 46 games, is practicing in a regular jersey.