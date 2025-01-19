Blues at Golden Knights projected lineups

BLUES (22-21-4) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (29-14-3)
6 p.m. FDSNMW, SCRIPPS
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Nathan Walker -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Mathieu Joseph
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Brandon Saad, Alexandre Texier
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Victor Olofosson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz
Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: Cole Schwindt (lower body)
Status report
The Blues are expected to dress the same lineup from a 4-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday. … Holtz enters the lineup for Schwindt, a forward who was injured in a 5-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.