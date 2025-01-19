Blues at Golden Knights projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (22-21-4) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (29-14-3)

6 p.m. FDSNMW, SCRIPPS

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Nathan Walker -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Mathieu Joseph

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Brandon Saad, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Victor Olofosson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz

Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Cole Schwindt (lower body)

Status report

The Blues are expected to dress the same lineup from a 4-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday. … Holtz enters the lineup for Schwindt, a forward who was injured in a 5-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

