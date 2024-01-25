Schenn scores in OT, Blues defeat Canucks for 3rd straight win

Schenn took a pass from Nick Leddy and shot past the glove of goalie Casey DeSmith from the slot.

Vancouver extended its point streak to 10 games (8-0-2).

Jake Neighbours had a goal and an assist, Robert Thomas had two assists and Joel Hofer made 29 saves for the Blues (24-20-2), who have won three straight games and defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Tuesday.

Pius Suter had a hat trick, and Brock Boeser and Quinn Hughes each had two assists for the Canucks (32-11-5), who have not lost in regulation since Jan. 4 (2-1 vs St. Louis). DeSmith made 14 saves.

Neighbours made it 1-0 at 13:14 of the first, one-timing a pass by Thomas from behind the net.

Pavel Buchnevich made it 2-0 at 14:57 when he tapped in a cross-crease pass from Neighbours on a 2-on-1 19 seconds into a power play.

Suter cut it to 2-1 one minute into the third period, backhanding a rebound past Hofer at the right side of the net.

Alexey Toropchenko restored the two-goal lead 3-1 41 seconds later at 1:41 with a deflection of a Kevin Hayes pass from the top of the crease.

Suter scored a power-play goal at 5:42 to make it 3-2 after Hofer misplayed a puck to the right of the crease.

Suter completed the hat trick at 19:08 when he chipped a rebound over Hofer while playing 6-on-5 to tie it 3-3.