Schenn scores in OT, Blues defeat Canucks for 3rd straight win

Suter has hat trick for Vancouver, which extends point streak to 10

Recap: Blues @ Canucks 1.24.24

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Brayden Schenn scored 1:54 into overtime for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Wednesday.

Schenn took a pass from Nick Leddy and shot past the glove of goalie Casey DeSmith from the slot. 

Vancouver extended its point streak to 10 games (8-0-2). 

Jake Neighbours had a goal and an assist, Robert Thomas had two assists and Joel Hofer made 29 saves for the Blues (24-20-2), who have won three straight games and defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Tuesday. 

Pius Suter had a hat trick, and Brock Boeser and Quinn Hughes each had two assists for the Canucks (32-11-5), who have not lost in regulation since Jan. 4 (2-1 vs St. Louis).  DeSmith made 14 saves. 

Neighbours made it 1-0 at 13:14 of the first, one-timing a pass by Thomas from behind the net. 

Pavel Buchnevich made it 2-0 at 14:57 when he tapped in a cross-crease pass from Neighbours on a 2-on-1 19 seconds into a power play. 

Suter cut it to 2-1 one minute into the third period, backhanding a rebound past Hofer at the right side of the net. 

Alexey Toropchenko restored the two-goal lead 3-1 41 seconds later at 1:41 with a deflection of a Kevin Hayes pass from the top of the crease. 

Suter scored a power-play goal at 5:42 to make it 3-2 after Hofer misplayed a puck to the right of the crease. 

Suter completed the hat trick at 19:08 when he chipped a rebound over Hofer while playing 6-on-5 to tie it 3-3.

Latest News

Washington Capitals Colorado Avalanche game recap January 24

MacKinnon scores 4 goals in Avalanche win against Capitals
CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game recap and notes

5 things learned from 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
NHL prospects propelling Boston University, Boston College ahead of showdown

NHL prospects propelling Boston University, Boston College ahead of showdown
Cancer survivor Craig Baugh loved by Nashville Predators and NHL

Prostate cancer survivor 'Partner' loved by Predators, opponents alike 
Islanders Patrick Roy returns to Montreal to coach against Canadiens

Roy’s return to Montreal with Islanders will be ‘fantastic,’ former teammates say 
Winnipeg Jets Toronto Maple Leafs game recap January 24

Matthews scores in OT, Maple Leafs shut out Jets
Carolina Hurricanes Boston Bruins game recap January 24

Martinook scores late, Hurricanes recover for win against Bruins
Los Angeles Kings honor Anze Kopitar career milestones

Kings honor Kopitar’s career milestones in special pregame ceremony
Raoul Boilard impresses in CHL NHL Top Prospects Game

Boilard impresses in CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
Arizona Coyotes Florida Panthers game recap January 24

Reinhart extends point streak to 11, Panthers cruise past Coyotes
Maple Leafs debate Matthews Nylander chances in 2024 NHL All Star Skills

Matthews, Nylander have Maple Leafs teammates divided over All Star Skills
Dallas Stars Detroit Red Wings game recap January 23

Hintz has 4 points, Stars hold off Red Wings
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Brady Skjei mom reads Carolina Hurricanes starting lineup

Skjei’s mom reads starting lineup before Hurricanes game
NHL scores box scores game summaries January 24

Scoring updates for NHL games on Jan. 24
NHL Buzz News and Notes January 24

NHL Buzz: Barkov back for Panthers against Coyotes
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings