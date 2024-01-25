VANCOUVER -- Brayden Schenn scored 1:54 into overtime for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Wednesday.
Schenn scores in OT, Blues defeat Canucks for 3rd straight win
Suter has hat trick for Vancouver, which extends point streak to 10
Schenn took a pass from Nick Leddy and shot past the glove of goalie Casey DeSmith from the slot.
Vancouver extended its point streak to 10 games (8-0-2).
Jake Neighbours had a goal and an assist, Robert Thomas had two assists and Joel Hofer made 29 saves for the Blues (24-20-2), who have won three straight games and defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Tuesday.
Pius Suter had a hat trick, and Brock Boeser and Quinn Hughes each had two assists for the Canucks (32-11-5), who have not lost in regulation since Jan. 4 (2-1 vs St. Louis). DeSmith made 14 saves.
Neighbours made it 1-0 at 13:14 of the first, one-timing a pass by Thomas from behind the net.
Pavel Buchnevich made it 2-0 at 14:57 when he tapped in a cross-crease pass from Neighbours on a 2-on-1 19 seconds into a power play.
Suter cut it to 2-1 one minute into the third period, backhanding a rebound past Hofer at the right side of the net.
Alexey Toropchenko restored the two-goal lead 3-1 41 seconds later at 1:41 with a deflection of a Kevin Hayes pass from the top of the crease.
Suter scored a power-play goal at 5:42 to make it 3-2 after Hofer misplayed a puck to the right of the crease.
Suter completed the hat trick at 19:08 when he chipped a rebound over Hofer while playing 6-on-5 to tie it 3-3.