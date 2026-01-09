Blues at Mammoth projected lineups 

BLUES (17-19-8) at MAMMOTH (21-20-3)
9 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNMW, Utah16
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Otto Stenberg -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler – Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Robby Fabbri, Matthew Kessel, Mathieu Joseph
Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain) Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But
Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body)
Status report
Hofer will start after Binnington allowed seven goals on 35 shots in a 7-3 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. ... The Mammoth will have "a few game-time decisions" on their lineup, coach Andre Tourigny said. ... Stenlund will return after missing a 3-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday because of illness.