Blues at Mammoth projected lineups 

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUES (17-19-8) at MAMMOTH (21-20-3)

9 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNMW, Utah16

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Otto Stenberg -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jonatan Berggren

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler – Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Robby Fabbri, Matthew Kessel, Mathieu Joseph

Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain) Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But

Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body)

Status report

Hofer will start after Binnington allowed seven goals on 35 shots in a 7-3 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. ... The Mammoth will have "a few game-time decisions" on their lineup, coach Andre Tourigny said. ... Stenlund will return after missing a 3-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday because of illness.

