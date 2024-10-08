Blues vs. Kraken

BLUES (0-0-0) at KRAKEN (0-0-0)
4:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours
Alexandre Texier -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Scott Perunovich
Injured: Torey Krug (ankle), Oskar Sundqvist (knee), Brandon Saad (paternity)
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Andre Burakovsky -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jaden Schwartz
Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Will Borgen
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Joshua Mahura
Injured: None
Status report
Krug, a defenseman, will miss the 2024-25 season after having offseason surgery on his ankle. … Sundqvist did not participate in preseason games after tearing his ACL in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on March 25. The forward did skate in practices during Blues training camp but is not ready to return to game action. … Saad, a forward, did not travel with the team due to the impending birth of his third child.