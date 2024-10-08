Blues vs. Kraken

BLUES (0-0-0) at KRAKEN (0-0-0)

4:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Alexandre Texier -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Scott Perunovich

Injured: Torey Krug (ankle), Oskar Sundqvist (knee), Brandon Saad (paternity)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Andre Burakovsky -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jaden Schwartz

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Will Borgen

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Joshua Mahura

Injured: None

Status report

Krug, a defenseman, will miss the 2024-25 season after having offseason surgery on his ankle. … Sundqvist did not participate in preseason games after tearing his ACL in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on March 25. The forward did skate in practices during Blues training camp but is not ready to return to game action. … Saad, a forward, did not travel with the team due to the impending birth of his third child.