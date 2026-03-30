Blues at Sharks projected lineups

BLUES (31-30-11) at SHARKS (33-31-7)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSCA+
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Otto Stenberg -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley -- Pius Suter
Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux
Theo Lindstein -- Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler -- Justin Holl
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Jonathan Drouin, Oskar Sundqvist, Nathan Walker, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Tyler Tucker (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
Igor Chernyshov -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood
Collin Graf -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Dmitry Orlov -- Vincent Desharnais
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson -- Nick Leddy
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Philipp Kurashev
Injured: Ryan Reaves (upper body), Ty Dellandrea (lower body), John Klingberg (lower body)
Status report
Askarov participated in the morning skate after missing the Sharks' 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday with an upper-body injury. ... Klingberg, a defenseman, skated at morning skate but won't play.