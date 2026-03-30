Blues at Sharks projected lineups

BLUES (31-30-11) at SHARKS (33-31-7)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSCA+

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Otto Stenberg -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jonatan Berggren

Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley -- Pius Suter

Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux

Theo Lindstein -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Justin Holl

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Jonathan Drouin, Oskar Sundqvist, Nathan Walker, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Tyler Tucker (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Igor Chernyshov -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood

Collin Graf -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Dmitry Orlov -- Vincent Desharnais

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Nick Leddy

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Philipp Kurashev

Injured: Ryan Reaves (upper body), Ty Dellandrea (lower body), John Klingberg (lower body)

Status report

Askarov participated in the morning skate after missing the Sharks' 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday with an upper-body injury. ... Klingberg, a defenseman, skated at morning skate but won't play.