Blues at Senators

BLUES (36-30-3) at SENATORS (28-35-4)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, BSMW

Blues projected lineup

Brayden Schenn -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Brandon Saad -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Zack Bolduc -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko -- Zach Dean -- Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Scott Perunovich -- Matthew Kessel

Marco Scandella -- Justin Faulk

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Oskar Sundqvist, Sammy Blais, Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker

Injured: Torey Krug (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Dominik Kubalik

Boris Katchouk -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Erik Brannstrom

Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Angus Crookshank

Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Rourke Chartier (upper body)

Status report

Krug, a defenseman, will miss his first game of the season. … Dean will make his NHL debut, replacing Sundqvist on the fourth line. … Giroux will be a game-time decision. He missed the morning skate due to an illness. … The Senators recalled forward Angus Crookshank from Belleville of the American Hockey League. … Hamonic, a defenseman who has missed 10 games, will be a game-time decision. … Chartier, a forward who will miss his sixth consecutive game, returned to practice wearing a yellow, noncontact jersey Thursday.