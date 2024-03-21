Blues at Senators

BLUES (36-30-3) at SENATORS (28-35-4)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, BSMW
Blues projected lineup
Brayden Schenn -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Zack Bolduc -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko -- Zach Dean -- Nathan Walker
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Scott Perunovich -- Matthew Kessel
Marco Scandella -- Justin Faulk
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Oskar Sundqvist, Sammy Blais, Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker
Injured: Torey Krug (lower body)
Senators projected lineup
Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Dominik Kubalik
Boris Katchouk -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Erik Brannstrom
Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Angus Crookshank
Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Rourke Chartier (upper body)
Status report
Krug, a defenseman, will miss his first game of the season. … Dean will make his NHL debut, replacing Sundqvist on the fourth line. … Giroux will be a game-time decision. He missed the morning skate due to an illness. … The Senators recalled forward Angus Crookshank from Belleville of the American Hockey League. … Hamonic, a defenseman who has missed 10 games, will be a game-time decision. … Chartier, a forward who will miss his sixth consecutive game, returned to practice wearing a yellow, noncontact jersey Thursday.