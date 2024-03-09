Blues at Rangers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (32-28-3) at RANGERS (40-18-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; BSMW, MSG

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Pavel Buchnevich

Zachary Bolduc -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen

Sammy Blais -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Alexey Toropchenko

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nathan Walker, Tyler Tucker, Nikita Alexandrov

Injured: None

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider

Erik Gustafsson -- Zac Jones

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Chad Ruhwedel

Injured: Jacob Trouba (lower body)

Status report

Blais, who has been scratched the past eight games, will replace Walker in the Blues lineup. ... Trouba, a defenseman, is expected to be out 2-3 weeks after he was injured in a 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Monday; either Jones, who has been scratched the past 12 games, or Ruhwedel, who was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, will enter the lineup. … Wennberg, acquired from the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, and Roslovic, acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, each will make his Rangers debut. ... Forward Nic Petan, acquired by New York from the Minnesota Wild on Friday, was assigned to Hartford of the American Hockey League. ... Shesterkin is expected to make his fourth straight start.

Latest News

Capitals score 3 in 1st, ease past Blackhawks

Shesterkin makes 26 saves, Rangers shut out Blues

Tavares breaks tie in 3rd to help Maple Leafs edge Canadiens

Raddysh has 5 assists, Lightning cruise to shutout of Flyers

Bordeleau, Sharks edge Senators, end losing streak at 9 

Toffoli traded to Jets by Devils for 2 draft picks

Tarasenko’s 2 goals, assist spark Panthers past Flames

Emotional Ullmark 'very happy' to remain with Bruins following Deadline

Andreychuk, Richards inducted to Lightning Hall of Fame

Pastrnak scores 40th for Bruins in win against Penguins

Ovechkin, Capitals focused on playoffs after ‘sad day,’ trading Kuznetsov

Kuznetsov ‘grateful’ after helping Hurricanes defeat Devils in debut

Kraft Hockeyville announces top 4 finalists for 2024

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

McDavid's point streak ends at 13, Oilers fall to Sabres in shootout

Hurricanes score 3 in 3rd, surge past Devils

Lomberg, son rock matching suits on Kids Day

Predators edge Blue Jackets, push point streak to 11