Blues at Rangers

BLUES (32-28-3) at RANGERS (40-18-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; BSMW, MSG
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Pavel Buchnevich
Zachary Bolduc -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen
Sammy Blais -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Alexey Toropchenko
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Nathan Walker, Tyler Tucker, Nikita Alexandrov
Injured: None
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider
Erik Gustafsson -- Zac Jones
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Chad Ruhwedel
Injured: Jacob Trouba (lower body)
Status report
Blais, who has been scratched the past eight games, will replace Walker in the Blues lineup. ... Trouba, a defenseman, is expected to be out 2-3 weeks after he was injured in a 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Monday; either Jones, who has been scratched the past 12 games, or Ruhwedel, who was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, will enter the lineup. … Wennberg, acquired from the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, and Roslovic, acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, each will make his Rangers debut. ... Forward Nic Petan, acquired by New York from the Minnesota Wild on Friday, was assigned to Hartford of the American Hockey League. ... Shesterkin is expected to make his fourth straight start.