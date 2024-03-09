Blues at Rangers

BLUES (32-28-3) at RANGERS (40-18-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; BSMW, MSG

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Pavel Buchnevich

Zachary Bolduc -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen

Sammy Blais -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Alexey Toropchenko

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nathan Walker, Tyler Tucker, Nikita Alexandrov

Injured: None

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider

Erik Gustafsson -- Zac Jones

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Chad Ruhwedel

Injured: Jacob Trouba (lower body)

Status report

Blais, who has been scratched the past eight games, will replace Walker in the Blues lineup. ... Trouba, a defenseman, is expected to be out 2-3 weeks after he was injured in a 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Monday; either Jones, who has been scratched the past 12 games, or Ruhwedel, who was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, will enter the lineup. … Wennberg, acquired from the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, and Roslovic, acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, each will make his Rangers debut. ... Forward Nic Petan, acquired by New York from the Minnesota Wild on Friday, was assigned to Hartford of the American Hockey League. ... Shesterkin is expected to make his fourth straight start.