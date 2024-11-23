Blues at Islanders projected lineups

BLUES (9-11-1) AT ISLANDERS (7-8-5)
7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours
Zack Bolduc -- Dylan Holloway -- Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko – Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich -- Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Radek Faksa, Alexandre Texier, Corey Schueneman
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Isaiah George -- Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton
Injuries: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
Status report
Thomas is expected to play after not practicing Friday (maintenance). He was activated from injured reserve Nov. 19 (ankle) and has played the past two games. … The Islanders are expected to use the same lineup as their 2-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.