Blues at Islanders projected lineups

BLUES (9-11-1) AT ISLANDERS (7-8-5)

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Zack Bolduc -- Dylan Holloway -- Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko – Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Justin Faulk

Scott Perunovich -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Radek Faksa, Alexandre Texier, Corey Schueneman

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Isaiah George -- Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton

Injuries: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Status report

Thomas is expected to play after not practicing Friday (maintenance). He was activated from injured reserve Nov. 19 (ankle) and has played the past two games. … The Islanders are expected to use the same lineup as their 2-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.