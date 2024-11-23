Blues at Islanders projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (9-11-1) AT ISLANDERS (7-8-5)

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Zack Bolduc -- Dylan Holloway -- Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko – Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Justin Faulk

Scott Perunovich -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Radek Faksa, Alexandre Texier, Corey Schueneman

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Isaiah George -- Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton

Injuries: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Status report

Thomas is expected to play after not practicing Friday (maintenance). He was activated from injured reserve Nov. 19 (ankle) and has played the past two games. … The Islanders are expected to use the same lineup as their 2-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Matthews skates, could return for Maple Leafs next week

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

CHL notebook: Capitals being patient with 2nd-round pick Cristall

NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 23

Kulich scores in OT to lift Sabres past Ducks

NHL On Tap: Senators seek to end 4-game skid against Canucks

Thornton, Marleau linked forever in Sharks history

Connor helps Jets defeat slumping Penguins

Maple Leafs visit Hospital for Sick Children, decorate mini sticks

Eberle out at least 3 months for Kraken after pelvis surgery

NHL Buzz: Knies won't play for Maple Leafs on Sunday

Numbers at quarter mark of 2024-25 NHL season 

Bedard hopes to get out of ‘frustrating’ stretch for Blackhawks

Larger-than-life Thornton set to have No. 19 retired by Sharks

NHL EDGE stats: Calder Trophy contenders at one-quarter mark

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 22