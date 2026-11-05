Blues at Devils projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUES (7-7-1) at DEVILS (10-5-0)

7 p.m. ET; ABC32, BN+, STLNHL, MSGSN

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Connor McMichael -- Mason McTavish -- Aleksanteri Kaskimaki 

Jake Neighbours -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pavel Buchnevich

Alexey Toropchenko -- Pius Suter -- Ross Johnston

Philip Broberg -- Brandon Carlo

Cam Fowler -- Adam Jiricek

Colton Parayko – Justin Barron

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Theo Lindstein

Injured: Tyler Tucker (knee), Dillon Dube (neck)

Devils projected lineup

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Luke Evangelista

Anthony Mantha -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist

Amadeus Lombardi -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Declan Chisholm -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Allen

Scratched: Brenden Dillon

Injured: None

Status report

Parayko is expected to return to the lineup after the defenseman missed two games because of a lower-body injury. ... Binnington will make his first start since a 2-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 27. ... Kaskimaki is expected to replace Berggren on the second line. ... Hellebuyck will make his third straight start.

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