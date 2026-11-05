Blues at Devils projected lineups

BLUES (7-7-1) at DEVILS (10-5-0)
7 p.m. ET; ABC32, BN+, STLNHL, MSGSN
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Connor McMichael -- Mason McTavish -- Aleksanteri Kaskimaki
Jake Neighbours -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko -- Pius Suter -- Ross Johnston
Philip Broberg -- Brandon Carlo
Cam Fowler -- Adam Jiricek
Colton Parayko – Justin Barron
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Theo Lindstein
Injured: Tyler Tucker (knee), Dillon Dube (neck)
Devils projected lineup
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Luke Evangelista
Anthony Mantha -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist
Amadeus Lombardi -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Declan Chisholm -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Connor Hellebuyck
Jake Allen
Scratched: Brenden Dillon
Injured: None
Status report
Parayko is expected to return to the lineup after the defenseman missed two games because of a lower-body injury. ... Binnington will make his first start since a 2-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 27. ... Kaskimaki is expected to replace Berggren on the second line. ... Hellebuyck will make his third straight start.