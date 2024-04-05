Forsberg has 3 points, Predators top Blues to end 3-game skid

Saros makes 44 saves for Nashville, which extends lead in Western wild card

Recap: St. Louis Blues @ Nashville Predators 4.4.24

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist, and Juuse Saros made 44 saves for the Nashville Predators in a 6-3 win against the St. Louis Blues at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.

Roman Josi had a goal and an assist, and Gustav Nyquist had three assists for the Predators (44-28-4), who ended a three-game skid following an 18-game point streak. Ryan O’Reilly had two assists.

Nashville leads the Los Angeles Kings by three points for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

Brandon Saad, Jake Neighbours and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues (40-32-4), who had won eight of their past 11 games (8-2-1). Jordan Binnington made 25 saves.

St. Louis remained five points behind Los Angeles for the second wild card from the West.

Josi gave the Predators a 1-0 lead 31 seconds into the first period on a 2-on-1 rush with Nyquist. Josi’s shot went off Binnington’s pad.

Saad tied it 1-1 at 7:27 on a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Robert Thomas after a turnover by O’Reilly.

Forsberg put Nashville back ahead 2-1 at 1:13 of the second period on the power play with a wrist shot that went in off Binnington’s stick.

Anthony Beauvillier extended it to 3-1 at 19:30 of the second period with a power-play goal off a pass in the crease from Nyquist.

Michael McCarron extended it to 4-1 at 4:09 of the third period on a wrist shot. Kiefer Sherwood forced a turnover from Blues defenseman Torey Krug, and McCarron beat Binnington with a wrist shot.

Neighbours made it 4-2 at 6:21 on a partial breakaway off a pass from Justin Faulk.

Jordan Kyrou cut it to 4-3 at 17:45 of the third period on the power play with a one-timer from the left circle.

Forsberg scored an empty-net goal to make it 5-3 at 18:16, and Mark Jankowski also scored into an empty net with 37 seconds remaining for the 6-3 final.

Related Content

Young Predators fan thinks it over before super cute puck drop

Latest News

Unmasked: Trying too hard can be detrimental for goalies

2024 NHL Draft notebook: Skahan grew up as 'rink rat' thanks to father

Celebrini, projected No. 1 pick in 2024 draft, could have NHL impact like Toews as rookie

Young Predators fan thinks it over before super cute puck drop

Penguins defeat Capitals, gain in Eastern wild card

Marchand scores 400th NHL goal, Bruins top Hurricanes for 3rd win in row

Islanders get past Blue Jackets, move into wild card

Panthers score fastest opening 2 goals in team history, blank Senators

Vilardi scores hat trick, Jets top Flames, clinch playoff berth

MacKinnon, Drouin help Avalanche past wild, gain ground in Central

NHL Buzz: Ekblad likely out for Panthers until playoffs

Kucherov, Lightning defeat Canadiens, gain in Atlantic

O'Ree Skills Weekend begins with on-ice showcase of youth players

Duhaime reignites prank war with Fleury before matchup in Minnesota

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge registration open

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 4