Forsberg has 3 points, Predators top Blues to end 3-game skid

Roman Josi had a goal and an assist, and Gustav Nyquist had three assists for the Predators (44-28-4), who ended a three-game skid following an 18-game point streak. Ryan O’Reilly had two assists.

Nashville leads the Los Angeles Kings by three points for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

Brandon Saad, Jake Neighbours and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues (40-32-4), who had won eight of their past 11 games (8-2-1). Jordan Binnington made 25 saves.

St. Louis remained five points behind Los Angeles for the second wild card from the West.

Josi gave the Predators a 1-0 lead 31 seconds into the first period on a 2-on-1 rush with Nyquist. Josi’s shot went off Binnington’s pad.

Saad tied it 1-1 at 7:27 on a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Robert Thomas after a turnover by O’Reilly.

Forsberg put Nashville back ahead 2-1 at 1:13 of the second period on the power play with a wrist shot that went in off Binnington’s stick.

Anthony Beauvillier extended it to 3-1 at 19:30 of the second period with a power-play goal off a pass in the crease from Nyquist.

Michael McCarron extended it to 4-1 at 4:09 of the third period on a wrist shot. Kiefer Sherwood forced a turnover from Blues defenseman Torey Krug, and McCarron beat Binnington with a wrist shot.

Neighbours made it 4-2 at 6:21 on a partial breakaway off a pass from Justin Faulk.

Jordan Kyrou cut it to 4-3 at 17:45 of the third period on the power play with a one-timer from the left circle.

Forsberg scored an empty-net goal to make it 5-3 at 18:16, and Mark Jankowski also scored into an empty net with 37 seconds remaining for the 6-3 final.