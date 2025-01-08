Middleton, Wild rally past Blues in 3rd for 4th win in row

Middleton was injured blocking a shot 37 seconds into the first period of a 7-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 12 and missed 11 games.

Marc-Andre Fleury saved all 15 shots faced in relief, and Marcus Johansson had a goal and an assist for the Wild (26-11-4), who won their fourth straight game and sixth in their past seven.

Filip Gustavsson made 14 saves on 18 shots before being pulled in the second period.

Dylan Holloway and Justin Faulk each had two assists for the Blues (19-19-4), who have lost two straight. Jordan Binnington made 20 saves.

The Wild scored the final four goals of the game after allowing four in a row.

Robert Thomas gave the Blues a 4-2 lead at 4:33 of the second period with a one-timer down low off a pass from Ryan Suter.

Fleury replaced Gustavsson following the goal.

Joel Eriksson Ek pulled Minnesota within 4-3 at 9:41 with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Middleton tied it 4-4 at 1:16 of the third period with a quick wrist shot, and Matt Boldy put the Wild back on top 5-4 at 3:57 after Philip Broberg’s stick broke in the neutral zone, allowing for a 2-on-1 rush for Mats Zuccarello and Boldy.

Fleury kept it 5-4 at 9:18 with a windmill save on Holloway from point blank range.

Johansson scored into the empty net for the 6-4 final.

Zach Bogosian gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 1:24 of the first period after Middleton seamed a pass across the blue line and Bogosian finished with a slap shot.

Jon Merrill scored his first goal of the season 49 seconds later at 2:12 with a slap shot atop the right circle to increase the lead 2-0.

Pavel Buchnevich brought the Blues to 2-1 at 13:26 with Holloway finding Buchnevich cutting through the right circle for the snap shot to the corner.

St. Louis scored three goals in the first 4:33 of the second period.

Jordan Kyrou tied the game 2-2 seven seconds into the power play at 1:24 with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Jake Neighbours gave the Blues a 3-2 lead at 2:51. Tyler Tucker made the stretch pass up to Zack Bolduc for the 3-on-2. Buldoc backhanded to Oskar Sundqvist, who found Neighbors for the finish before Thomas’ goal made it 4-2 at 4:33.

Wild defenseman Brock Faber left during the first period with an upper-body injury.