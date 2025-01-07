Blues at Wild projected lineups

BLUES (19-18-4) at WILD (25-11-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNMW
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Nathan Walker -- Alexandre Texier
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg – Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Mathieu Joseph
Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Nick Leddy (lower body)
Wild projected lineup
Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin
Devin Shore -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Ben Jones
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian
Jon Merrill -- Declan Chisholm
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Carson Lambos, Travis Dermott, Travis Boyd
Injured: Jakub Lauko (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)
Status report
Faulk will play after missing two games with an upper body injury. … Faksa skated Tuesday and is nearing a return; the forward has missed 11 of the past 12 games. … Bolduc is back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 6-4 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. ... Middleton could play for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury on Dec. 12; he has missed 11 straight games. ... Kaprizov, a forward, remains day to day and will miss his sixth game in a row.