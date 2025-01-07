Blues at Wild projected lineups

Status report

Faulk will play after missing two games with an upper body injury. … Faksa skated Tuesday and is nearing a return; the forward has missed 11 of the past 12 games. … Bolduc is back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 6-4 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. ... Middleton could play for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury on Dec. 12; he has missed 11 straight games. ... Kaprizov, a forward, remains day to day and will miss his sixth game in a row.