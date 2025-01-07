Blues at Wild projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (19-18-4) at WILD (25-11-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Nathan Walker -- Alexandre Texier

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg – Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Mathieu Joseph

Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Nick Leddy (lower body)

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin

Devin Shore -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Ben Jones

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill -- Declan Chisholm

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Carson Lambos, Travis Dermott, Travis Boyd

Injured: Jakub Lauko (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)

Status report

Faulk will play after missing two games with an upper body injury. … Faksa skated Tuesday and is nearing a return; the forward has missed 11 of the past 12 games. … Bolduc is back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 6-4 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. ... Middleton could play for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury on Dec. 12; he has missed 11 straight games. ... Kaprizov, a forward, remains day to day and will miss his sixth game in a row.

