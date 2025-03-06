Thomas extends point streak to 11, Blues defeat Kings in shootout 

Scores tying goal in 2nd period, gets winner in tiebreaker for St. Louis

STL at LAK | Recap

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Robert Thomas scored to extend his point streak to 11 games in the St. Louis Blues’ 3-2 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

Thomas tied it up 2-2 on the power play at 19:13 of the second period. He scored on a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-slot pass by Pavel Buchnevich. It was Thomas’ 15th point (five goals, 10 assists) during the streak. He did have his 10-game assist streak end.

Thomas also scored the deciding goal in the shootout.

Jake Neighbours also scored for the Blues (30-27-6), who are 6-1-1 in their past eight games. Jordan Binnington made 21 saves.

Neighbours also converted in the shootout, and Binnington saved attempts by Adrian Kempe and Trevor Moore. Kevin Fiala made his try for Los Angeles.

Moore and Quinton Byfield scored for the Kings (31-20-9), who are on a season-high five-game losing streak (0-3-2). Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves

The Blues went up 1-0 at 18:50 of the first period when Neighbours scored on a backhand shot from close range off the rush.

Byfield tied it 1-1 at 19:22 on a wrist shot from the left circle through traffic.

Moore puts the Kings up 2-1 at 10:14 of the second period. He got a touch on Mikey Anderson’s pass after it caromed off the end boards towards the left post and knocked it in after the puck got behind Binnington.

