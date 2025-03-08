Blues at Kings projected lineups

BLUES (31-27-6) at KINGS (31-20-9)

8 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNW, Victory+

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Colton Parayko (knee)

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Tanner Jeannot -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. … Hofer is expected to start after Binnington made 20 saves in a 4-3 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. … Kuzmenko could make his Kings debut after being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers for a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft on Friday.