Blues at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (31-27-6) at KINGS (31-20-9)

8 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNW, Victory+

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Colton Parayko (knee)

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Tanner Jeannot -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. … Hofer is expected to start after Binnington made 20 saves in a 4-3 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. … Kuzmenko could make his Kings debut after being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers for a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft on Friday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Panthers thrilled to have Marchand on their side after trade from Bruins

Beauvillier traded to Capitals by Penguins for draft pick

NHL Buzz: Vanecek to make Panthers debut against Sabres

Cozens traded to Senators by Sabres for Norris, Bernard-Docker

Bruins post tribute video for Marchand after 16 seasons with team

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Catton thriving with Cristall

NHL On Tap: MacKinnon, Avalanche host Matthews, Maple Leafs 

Rantanen traded to Stars by Hurricanes, signs 8-year, $96 million contract

Central Division rivals make moves in 'arms race' prior to NHL Trade Deadline

Sherwood's late goal breaks tie in 3rd, Canucks defeat Wild

Top storylines for final stretch of 2024-25 regular season

Fowler has 2 assists, Blues hold off Ducks

Stone, Samsonov spark Golden Knights past Penguins for 4th win in row

Bedard scores in OT, Blackhawks recover to top Utah

Fantasy spin on 2025 NHL Trade Deadline with EDGE stats