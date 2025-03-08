Blues at Kings projected lineups

BLUES (31-27-6) at KINGS (31-20-9)
8 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNW, Victory+
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Colton Parayko (knee)
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Tanner Jeannot -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius
Injured: None
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. … Hofer is expected to start after Binnington made 20 saves in a 4-3 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. … Kuzmenko could make his Kings debut after being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers for a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft on Friday.