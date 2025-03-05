Blues at Kings projected lineups
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Nick Leddy
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Tyler Tucker
Injured: None
Kings projected lineup
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Adrian Kempe
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Tanner Jeannot -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty
Jacob Moverare -- Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Jordan Spence, Akil Thomas
Injured: None
Status report
The Blues will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on Sunday. … Helenius was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Clarke will play after being scratched the past two games, and will replace Spence, a defenseman.