Blues at Kings projected lineups

BLUES (29-27-6) at KINGS (31-20-8)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNW, SNW, SNO, SNE

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Nick Leddy

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Tyler Tucker

Injured: None

Kings projected lineup

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Adrian Kempe

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Tanner Jeannot -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty

Jacob Moverare -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Jordan Spence, Akil Thomas

Injured: None

Status report

The Blues will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on Sunday. … Helenius was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Clarke will play after being scratched the past two games, and will replace Spence, a defenseman.

