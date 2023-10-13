Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout

Latest News

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman
Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin ready to renew rivalry

Crosby, Ovechkin to renew rivalry that's 'always been at the top of the League'
Kreider, Rangers ease past Sabres in season opener

Kreider, Rangers ease past Sabres in season opener
Saros makes 23 saves, Predators shut out Kraken

Saros makes 23 saves, Predators shut out Kraken
Blue Jackets' Fantilli makes memories in NHL debut

Fantilli makes memories for Blue Jackets in NHL debut
Zach Werenski leaves Columbus season opener with knee injury

Werenski leaves Blue Jackets season opener with knee injury
Gustavsson makes 41 saves, Wild shut out Panthers in season opener

Gustavsson makes 41 saves, Wild shut out Panthers in season opener
Hughes gets 2 goals in season opener, Devils defeat Red Wings

Hughes gets 2 goals in season opener, Devils defeat Red Wings
Sabres have foundation in place with Dahlin, Power signed long term

Sabres have foundation in place with Dahlin, Power signed long term
Flyers defeat Blue Jackets, spoil Vincent’s debut as coach

Flyers defeat Blue Jackets, spoil Vincent’s debut as coach
NHL Buzz: Hintz out for Stars opener with upper-body injury

NHL Buzz: Hintz out for Stars opener with upper-body injury
Hamlin returns the love to Buffalo at Sabres game

Hamlin returns the love to Buffalo at Sabres game
Chris Snow remembered by family, Flames at memorial service

Snow remembered by family, Flames at memorial service
Bruins Centennial Gala hosts legends

Bruins legends of past, current players mingle at Centennial Gala
Sabres unveil RJ Way sign in honor of Rick Jeanneret

Sabres unveil ‘RJ Way’ in honor of late team broadcaster
Connor Bedard creating buzz around the NHL

Bedard creating buzz around NHL 2 games into Blackhawks career
nhl fantasy hockey waiver wire players to add

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout

Benn scores, Oettinger makes 23 saves; Tucker has goal, Binnington stops 34 for St. Louis

Recap: Blues at Stars 10.12.23

By Taylor Baird
@taylordbaird NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Jamie Benn scored, and Jake Oettinger made 23 saves in a 2-1 season-opening shootout victory for the Dallas Stars against the St. Louis Blues at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

Wyatt Johnston and Ty Dellandrea each had an assist for the Stars, who outscored the Blues 2-1 in the shootout.

Tyler Tucker scored, and Sammy Blais and Jakub Vrana each had an assist for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington made 34 saves.

Benn gave Dallas a 1-0 lead 18 seconds into the second period. He started from behind the net, hesitating with the puck on his stick to draw Binnington out of position before moving toward the bottom of the right circle and roofing in a shot.

Tucker tied it 1-1 at 2:37 when his shot got through traffic in front with Blues forward Sammy Blais screening Oett