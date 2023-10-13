Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout

Wyatt Johnston and Ty Dellandrea each had an assist for the Stars, who outscored the Blues 2-1 in the shootout.

Tyler Tucker scored, and Sammy Blais and Jakub Vrana each had an assist for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington made 34 saves.

Benn gave Dallas a 1-0 lead 18 seconds into the second period. He started from behind the net, hesitating with the puck on his stick to draw Binnington out of position before moving toward the bottom of the right circle and roofing in a shot.

Tucker tied it 1-1 at 2:37 when his shot got through traffic in front with Blues forward Sammy Blais screening Oett