Avalanche score 4 in 1st period, shut out Blues

Martin Necas, Cale Makar and Joel Kiviranta also scored for the Avalanche (30-21-2), who have won two of three. Mackenzie Blackwood made 19 saves for his second shutout of the season.

Joel Hofer made 31 saves for the Blues (23-25-4), who have lost four straight.

Drouin gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 4:57 of the first period when he batted Juuso Parssinen’s centering pass out of the air from the edge of the crease. The puck had originally caromed off the end boards before Parsinen swatted it out in front from behind the net.

Necas made it 2-0 at 7:39. He skated through the neutral zone and into the high slot before beating Hofer glove side with a wrist shot that went through the legs of Cam Fowler.

It was Necas' first goal in four games with Colorado since being acquired in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes for Mikko Rantanen last Friday.

Drouin extended the lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 14:43. Alexey Toropchenko cleared a loose puck during a scramble in front of the net right to Drouin, who beat Hofer glove side from the right circle.

Makar made it 4-0 at 17:25 with another power-play goal, this one coming on a wrist shot through a screen from above the circles.

Colorado outshot St. Louis 21-6 in the first period.

Kiviranta pushed it to 5-0 at 13:21 of the third period, roofing a wrist shot glove side from the low slot.