Blues at Blackhawks

BLUES (13-12-1) at BLACKHAWKS (8-16-1)
8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSCH
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours
Kevin Hayes -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Sammy Blais
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Jakub Vrana, Tyler Tucker
Injured: None
Blackhawks projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Tyler Johnson -- Cole Gutman -- Taylor Raddysh
Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Lukas Reichel -- Reese Johnson -- MacKenzie Entwistle
Isaak Phillips -- Seth Jones
Connor Murphy -- Nikita Zaitsev
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Boris Katchouk, Kevin Korchinski
Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (lower body), Colin Blackwell (groin), Jarred Tinordi (concussion protocol), Ryan Donato (illness)
Status report
The Blues did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday … Binnington is expected to start after Hofer made 17 saves against the Blue Jackets … The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate … Korchinski, a defenseman, was placed on non-roster for family reasons, Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. … Phillips was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League and will play. … Mrazek will start after he made 37 saves in a 1-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Soderblom is likely to play against the Washington Capitals on Sunday.