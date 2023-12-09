Blues at Blackhawks

BLUES (13-12-1) at BLACKHAWKS (8-16-1)

8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSCH

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Kevin Hayes -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Sammy Blais

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Jakub Vrana, Tyler Tucker

Injured: None

Blackhawks projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Tyler Johnson -- Cole Gutman -- Taylor Raddysh

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Lukas Reichel -- Reese Johnson -- MacKenzie Entwistle

Isaak Phillips -- Seth Jones

Connor Murphy -- Nikita Zaitsev

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Boris Katchouk, Kevin Korchinski

Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (lower body), Colin Blackwell (groin), Jarred Tinordi (concussion protocol), Ryan Donato (illness)

Status report

The Blues did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday … Binnington is expected to start after Hofer made 17 saves against the Blue Jackets … The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate … Korchinski, a defenseman, was placed on non-roster for family reasons, Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. … Phillips was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League and will play. … Mrazek will start after he made 37 saves in a 1-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Soderblom is likely to play against the Washington Capitals on Sunday.