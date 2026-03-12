Blues at Hurricanes projected lineups

BLUES (25-29-10) at HURRICANES (41-17-6)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSO
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Otto Stenberg -- Pius Suter -- Pavel Buchnevich
Jake Neighbours -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley – Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux
Theo Lindstein -- Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler -- Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Jonathan Drouin, Jonatan Berggren, Oskar Sundqvist, Justin Holl, Matthew Kessel
Injured: None
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Mike Reilly -- Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)
Status report
Drouin, a forward acquired in a trade with the New York Islanders on Friday, was given permission to return to New York for personal reasons and was expected to return to St. Louis later Thursday. ... Suter will move from the fourth line to center the second line, moving Buchnevich to right wing. … Walker will draw into the lineup.