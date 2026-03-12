Blues at Hurricanes projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUES (25-29-10) at HURRICANES (41-17-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSO

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Otto Stenberg -- Pius Suter -- Pavel Buchnevich 

Jake Neighbours -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley – Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux

Theo Lindstein -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Jonathan Drouin, Jonatan Berggren, Oskar Sundqvist, Justin Holl, Matthew Kessel

Injured: None

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Mike Reilly -- Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body) 

Status report 

Drouin, a forward acquired in a trade with the New York Islanders on Friday, was given permission to return to New York for personal reasons and was expected to return to St. Louis later Thursday. ... Suter will move from the fourth line to center the second line, moving Buchnevich to right wing. … Walker will draw into the lineup.

