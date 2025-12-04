Blues at Bruins projected lineups

BLUES (9-11-7) at BRUINS (15-13-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NESN

Blues projected lineup

Brayden Schenn -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Dylan Holloway -- Pius Suter -- Jordan Kyrou

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pavel Buchnevich

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nick Bjugstad

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Matt Luff

Injured: Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns), Nathan Walker (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Alex Steeves -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont

Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov -- Jonathan Aspirot

Mason Lohrei – Victor Soderstrom

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel

Injured: David Pastrnak (undisclosed), Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body)

Status report

Suter will return after missing two games with a lower-body injury. ... Walker, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will be reevaluated in eight weeks. ... Kaskimaki will make his NHL debut; the third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Monday and was supposed to debut in a 4-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks that night but flight delays due to bad weather prevented him from arriving on time. ... Luff, a forward, was recalled from Springfield on Wednesday. … Pastrnak, a forward, will miss his fourth straight game. … Callahan, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve after leaving in the second period of a 5-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Soderstrom was recalled from Providence of the AHL on an emergency basis Thursday to replace Callahan. … McAvoy, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey. He has not played since he was struck in the face with the puck against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 15 and had facial surgery a few days later.