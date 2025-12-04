Blues at Bruins projected lineups

BLUES (9-11-7) at BRUINS (15-13-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NESN
Blues projected lineup
Brayden Schenn -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours
Dylan Holloway -- Pius Suter -- Jordan Kyrou
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pavel Buchnevich
Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nick Bjugstad
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Matt Luff
Injured: Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns), Nathan Walker (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
Alex Steeves -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont
Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov -- Jonathan Aspirot
Mason Lohrei – Victor Soderstrom
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Jeffrey Viel
Injured: David Pastrnak (undisclosed), Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body)
Status report
Suter will return after missing two games with a lower-body injury. ... Walker, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will be reevaluated in eight weeks. ... Kaskimaki will make his NHL debut; the third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Monday and was supposed to debut in a 4-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks that night but flight delays due to bad weather prevented him from arriving on time. ... Luff, a forward, was recalled from Springfield on Wednesday. … Pastrnak, a forward, will miss his fourth straight game. … Callahan, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve after leaving in the second period of a 5-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Soderstrom was recalled from Providence of the AHL on an emergency basis Thursday to replace Callahan. … McAvoy, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey. He has not played since he was struck in the face with the puck against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 15 and had facial surgery a few days later.