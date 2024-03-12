Coach’s Challenge: STL @ BOS – 11:11 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: St. Louis

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Boston

Explanation: Video review determined that Boston’s Justin Brazeau preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 83.2, “A puck which is propelled by the attacking team and deflects off any player shall be ruled off-side or delayed off-side, as appropriate.”

The clock is reset to show 9:06 (10:54 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.