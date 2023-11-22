Latest News

NHL buzz news and notes November 21

Severson out about 6 weeks with oblique injury

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Winter Classic jerseys for Seattle and Vegas unveiled

Charlie McAvoy growing into Bruins complete leader

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Road To The NHL Winter Classic episode schedule

Moe Roberts' unlikely path made oldest goalie in NHL history

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL on tap news and notes November 22

Laine to play Wednesday after he was healthy scratch

Frances Tiafoe visits Capitals at practice

Canadiens lose Harvey-Pinard, Harris to injuries

Best games to watch on Thanksgiving eve roundtable

Hoglander fined maximum for slew-footing Labanc

Pluses, minuses for Bruins-Panthers, Golden Knights-Stars

Fantilli improving game with Blue Jackets heading into showdown with Bedard

San Jose Sharks Vancouver Canucks game recap November 20

Blues at Coyotes

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (9-7-1) at COYOTES (8-8-2)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSMW

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen

Sammy Blais -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Oskar Sundqvist

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Tyler Tucker, Jakub Vrana

Injured: None

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley - - Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker

Liam O’Brien -- Travis Boyd -- Jan Jenik

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Matt Dumba -- Michael Kesselring

Troy Stecher -- Josh Brown

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Milos Kelemen

Injured: Travis Dermott (upper body), Jack McBain (lower body), Juuso Valimaki (upper body), Barrett Hayton (upper body)

Status report

Vrana, a forward, will be a healthy scratch after being benched for the final 10:15 of a 3-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. … Blais returns to the lineup after being a healthy scratch Sunday. … Neighbours moved up from the fourth line to the second line during the Blues morning skate. … Binnington is expected to start after Hofer made 30 saves against Anaheim. ... The Coyotes held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Cooley is moving up to the top line with Keller and Schmaltz, with Boyd dropping down to the fourth line. … Hayton, a center, is expected to be out about a month after being injured duing a 3-2 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. ... Vejmelka and Ingram will alternate starts for the 13th straight games. ... Jenik is expected to make his season debut.