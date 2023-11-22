Blues at Coyotes

BLUES (9-7-1) at COYOTES (8-8-2)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSMW

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen

Sammy Blais -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Oskar Sundqvist

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Tyler Tucker, Jakub Vrana

Injured: None

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley - - Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker

Liam O’Brien -- Travis Boyd -- Jan Jenik

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Matt Dumba -- Michael Kesselring

Troy Stecher -- Josh Brown

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Milos Kelemen

Injured: Travis Dermott (upper body), Jack McBain (lower body), Juuso Valimaki (upper body), Barrett Hayton (upper body)

Status report

Vrana, a forward, will be a healthy scratch after being benched for the final 10:15 of a 3-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. … Blais returns to the lineup after being a healthy scratch Sunday. … Neighbours moved up from the fourth line to the second line during the Blues morning skate. … Binnington is expected to start after Hofer made 30 saves against Anaheim. ... The Coyotes held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Cooley is moving up to the top line with Keller and Schmaltz, with Boyd dropping down to the fourth line. … Hayton, a center, is expected to be out about a month after being injured duing a 3-2 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. ... Vejmelka and Ingram will alternate starts for the 13th straight games. ... Jenik is expected to make his season debut.