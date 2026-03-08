Blues at Ducks projected lineups

BLUES (24-29-9) at DUCKS (35-24-3)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+, KCOP-13
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Jonatan Berggren -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pius Suter
Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley -- Oskar Sundqvist
Philip Broberg -- Cam Fowler
Tyler Tucker -- Matthew Kessel
Colton Parayko -- Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Justin Holl, Jonathan Drouin, Nathan Walker
Injured: None
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Cutter Gauthier
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Mason McTavish -- Ryan Poehling -- Frank Vatrano
Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Jeffrey Viel
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Jansen Harkins, Drew Helleson
Injured: Troy Terry (upper body), John Carlson (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Parayko did not play in a 3-2 overtime win at the San Jose Sharks on Friday because of a back injury and is considered day to day; the Blues used 13 forwards and five defensemen. ... Granlund will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury he sustained while playing for Team Finland in the bronze medal game on Feb. 21 at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. ... Carlson, a defenseman acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals on Thursday, will miss his fifth straight game.