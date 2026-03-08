Blues at Ducks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUES (24-29-9) at DUCKS (35-24-3)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+, KCOP-13

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Jonatan Berggren --  Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pius Suter

Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley -- Oskar Sundqvist

Philip Broberg -- Cam Fowler

Tyler Tucker -- Matthew Kessel

Colton Parayko -- Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Justin Holl, Jonathan Drouin, Nathan Walker

Injured: None

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Cutter Gauthier

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Mason McTavish -- Ryan Poehling -- Frank Vatrano

Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Jeffrey Viel

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Jansen Harkins, Drew Helleson

Injured: Troy Terry (upper body), John Carlson (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Parayko did not play in a 3-2 overtime win at the San Jose Sharks on Friday because of a back injury and is considered day to day; the Blues used 13 forwards and five defensemen. ... Granlund will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury he sustained while playing for Team Finland in the bronze medal game on Feb. 21 at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. ... Carlson, a defenseman acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals on Thursday, will miss his fifth straight game.

