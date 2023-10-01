Blues season preview: Krug, Kyrou to help bid to return to playoffs

Latest News

NHL preseason results September 30

Preseason roundup: Hughes' 3 points lift Canucks past Oilers
Fellow rookies confident Bedard will thrive in NHL

Fellow rookies confident Bedard will make smooth transition to NHL
Ottawa Senators 2023-24 season preview

Senators season preview: Korpisalo could help end playoff drought
Mohns was legendary on, off ice for Bruins

Mohns achieved 'most legendary' status on, off ice for Bruins
Blackhawks' Savoie taken off ice on stretcher

Savoie taken from ice on stretcher during Blackhawks game
Flames assistant GM Snow dies of ALS at 42

Snow, Flames assistant general manager, dies of ALS at 42
Crosby embraces Nova Scotia homecoming with Penguins 

Crosby embracing Nova Scotia homecoming with Penguins for preseason game
Comedian Kreischer takes ice with Ducks

Comedian Kreischer, star of 'The Machine,' takes to ice with Ducks
Hockeyville: Mi'kmaq First Nation welcomes NHL

Hockeyville Hub: Sydney
Training Camp Buzz: Conor Timmins out for Maple Leafs

Training Camp Buzz: Timmins 'out for a bit' for Maple Leafs
Killorn out 4-6 weeks for Ducks with fractured finger

Killorn out 4-6 weeks for Ducks with fractured finger
Foligno signs 4-year contract with Wild

Foligno signs 4-year, $16 million contract with Wild
Robertson brothers host clinic for military kids

Jason, Nicholas Robertson humbled to host hockey clinic for military kids
Drew Brees reads Ducks starters, performs ceremonial puck drop in San Diego

Drew Brees reads Ducks starters, performs ceremonial puck drop in San Diego
Preseason roundup: Tarasenko scores 1st with Ottawa

Preseason roundup: Tarasenko scores 1st goal for Senators
Peter Sullivan retires from NHL Central Scouting

Sullivan retires from NHL Central Scouting after 27 years
New York Rangers 2023-24 Season Preview

Rangers season preview: Players adjusting to new coach Laviolette
Nashville Predators 2023-24 season preview

Predators season preview: O'Reilly tasked with helping scoring woes

Blues season preview: Krug, Kyrou to help bid to return to playoffs

St. Louis seeking old form from Binnington, center depth from Hayes

NHL STL 23 24 preview

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2023-24 NHL season starts Oct. 10. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the St. Louis Blues.

Coach: Craig Berube (fifth season)

Last season: 37-38-7; sixth in Central Division; did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

3 KEYS

1. Krug’s health

Torey Krug, who sustained a right foot injury during offseason training, has been skating and expects to play in the Blues’ regular-season opener against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 12. The 32-year-old defenseman has struggled with injuries since signing a seven-year contract with the Blues on Oct. 9, 2020. He played 51 games in 2020-21, 64 in 2021-22 and 63 last season. Having a fully healthy Krug from start to finish would be a big boost for St. Louis.

2. Kyrou continuing to grow

Jordan Kyrou is the present and future of the Blues after he signed an eight-year contract, which begins this season, on Sept. 13, 2022. He finished last season with 73 points (37 goals, 36 assists) in 79 games, including an NHL career-high goal total, after having a League career-high 75 points (27 goals, 48 assists) in 74 games the season before. His speed and production are great; without the puck, however, is where the 25-year-old must improve after finishing minus-38 last season. If he can do that, he'll be an all-around threat for St. Louis.

3. Binnington must regain form

Last season was a tough one for a lot of Blues, including Jordan Binnington. The goalie played 61 games (60 starts), the most of his NHL career, and was 27-27-6 with a 3.31-goals against average, .894 save percentage and two shutouts. It’s a far cry from 2018-19, when he was 24-5-1 with a 1.89 GAA, .927 save percentage and five shutouts and led St. Louis to its first Stanley Cup championship. The 30-year-old needs to get back to what made him successful in his rookie season.

"NHL Tonight" on Torey Krug's foot injury

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

With a veteran-laden lineup, it may be difficult for some younger players to find a spot at forward or defenseman. There’s perhaps one spot among the forwards, with potential candidates including Jake Neighbours and Nick Ritchie, who was signed to a professional tryout (PTO) on Sept. 14. Zachary Bolduc and Zach Dean are two of the Blues’ top forward prospects, but the 20-year-olds are most likely to start the season with Springfield of the American Hockey League.

Most intriguing addition

Kevin Hayes was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft on June 27. The move helps St. Louis to re-establish depth at center after trading Ryan O’Reilly to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 17. Hayes, expected to center the Blues’ third line, had NHL career highs last season in assists (36) and points (54).

Biggest potential surprise

Can Scott Perunovich start the season with St. Louis? The Blues have a glut of defensemen, but the 25-year-old is having a strong camp thus far, which puts him in the mix. The biggest obstacle for Perunovich remains his health, which has been a problem since he turned pro in 2021-22. He played 19 games for St. Louis that season but sustained a shoulder injury during training camp last season that required surgery and kept him out until February. He spent the remainder of the season in the AHL, with 20 points (two goals, 18 assists) in 22 games. If he can stay healthy, Perunovich could stick with the Blues.

Ready to contribute

Joel Hofer should be the backup goalie after Thomas Greiss retired July 12, following 14 NHL seasons. The Blues probably don’t want Binnington playing 61 games again this season, so they’ll look to Hofer to shoulder some of the responsibility and starts. The 23-year-old was 3-1-1 with a 3.22 GAA and .905 save percentage in six starts with St. Louis last season, and is ready for more.

Fantasy sleeper

Jakub Vrana, LW (undrafted on average in fantasy) -- He has scored 24 goals in 51 games (82-game pace: 39) over the past two seasons, including 10 (four on power play) in 20 games with the Blues last season after being acquired in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings on March 3. Vrana also scored 49 goals over a two-season span with the Washington Capitals (2018-20) but has not played a full NHL season since. -- Pete Jensen

PROJECTED LINEUP

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen

Jakub Vrana -- Kevin Hayes -- Sammy Blais

Alexei Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jake Neighbors

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Scott Perunovich -- Robert Bortuzzo

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer