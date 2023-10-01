Blues season preview: Krug, Kyrou to help bid to return to playoffs

ROSTER RUNDOWN
Making the cut
With a veteran-laden lineup, it may be difficult for some younger players to find a spot at forward or defenseman. There’s perhaps one spot among the forwards, with potential candidates including Jake Neighbours and Nick Ritchie, who was signed to a professional tryout (PTO) on Sept. 14. Zachary Bolduc and Zach Dean are two of the Blues’ top forward prospects, but the 20-year-olds are most likely to start the season with Springfield of the American Hockey League.
Most intriguing addition
Kevin Hayes was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft on June 27. The move helps St. Louis to re-establish depth at center after trading Ryan O’Reilly to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 17. Hayes, expected to center the Blues’ third line, had NHL career highs last season in assists (36) and points (54).
Biggest potential surprise
Can Scott Perunovich start the season with St. Louis? The Blues have a glut of defensemen, but the 25-year-old is having a strong camp thus far, which puts him in the mix. The biggest obstacle for Perunovich remains his health, which has been a problem since he turned pro in 2021-22. He played 19 games for St. Louis that season but sustained a shoulder injury during training camp last season that required surgery and kept him out until February. He spent the remainder of the season in the AHL, with 20 points (two goals, 18 assists) in 22 games. If he can stay healthy, Perunovich could stick with the Blues.
Ready to contribute
Joel Hofer should be the backup goalie after Thomas Greiss retired July 12, following 14 NHL seasons. The Blues probably don’t want Binnington playing 61 games again this season, so they’ll look to Hofer to shoulder some of the responsibility and starts. The 23-year-old was 3-1-1 with a 3.22 GAA and .905 save percentage in six starts with St. Louis last season, and is ready for more.
Fantasy sleeper
Jakub Vrana, LW (undrafted on average in fantasy) -- He has scored 24 goals in 51 games (82-game pace: 39) over the past two seasons, including 10 (four on power play) in 20 games with the Blues last season after being acquired in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings on March 3. Vrana also scored 49 goals over a two-season span with the Washington Capitals (2018-20) but has not played a full NHL season since. -- Pete Jensen