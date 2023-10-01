Blues season preview: Krug, Kyrou to help bid to return to playoffs

3 KEYS

1. Krug’s health

Torey Krug, who sustained a right foot injury during offseason training, has been skating and expects to play in the Blues’ regular-season opener against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 12. The 32-year-old defenseman has struggled with injuries since signing a seven-year contract with the Blues on Oct. 9, 2020. He played 51 games in 2020-21, 64 in 2021-22 and 63 last season. Having a fully healthy Krug from start to finish would be a big boost for St. Louis.

2. Kyrou continuing to grow

Jordan Kyrou is the present and future of the Blues after he signed an eight-year contract, which begins this season, on Sept. 13, 2022. He finished last season with 73 points (37 goals, 36 assists) in 79 games, including an NHL career-high goal total, after having a League career-high 75 points (27 goals, 48 assists) in 74 games the season before. His speed and production are great; without the puck, however, is where the 25-year-old must improve after finishing minus-38 last season. If he can do that, he'll be an all-around threat for St. Louis.

3. Binnington must regain form

Last season was a tough one for a lot of Blues, including Jordan Binnington. The goalie played 61 games (60 starts), the most of his NHL career, and was 27-27-6 with a 3.31-goals against average, .894 save percentage and two shutouts. It’s a far cry from 2018-19, when he was 24-5-1 with a 1.89 GAA, .927 save percentage and five shutouts and led St. Louis to its first Stanley Cup championship. The 30-year-old needs to get back to what made him successful in his rookie season.