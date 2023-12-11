Situation Room Initiated Challenge: SJS @ VGK – 19:21 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – Hand Pass

Result: Original call is upheld – Goal San Jose

Explanation: The Situation Room initiated a challenge to further examine whether Alexander Barabanov used a hand pass prior to Mike Hoffman’s goal. Video review determined no hand pass occurred. Therefore the call on the ice stands – goal San Jose.

NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach's Challenge.