Situation Room Initiated Challenge: SJS @ VGK – 19:21 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – Hand Pass

Result: Original call is upheld – Goal San Jose

Explanation: The Situation Room initiated a challenge to further examine whether Alexander Barabanov used a hand pass prior to Mike Hoffman’s goal. Video review determined no hand pass occurred. Therefore the call on the ice stands – goal San Jose.

NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach's Challenge.

Latest News

San Jose Sharks Vegas Golden Knights game recap December 10

Patera, Golden Knights recover for shootout win against Sharks
Minnesota Wild Seattle Kraken game recap December 10

Gustavsson stops 24 in shutout, Wild hand Kraken 8th straight loss
Rangers Jonathan Quick defeats Kings in first game against former team

Quick rules over Kings for Rangers in 1st game against former team
Winnipeg Jets Anaheim Ducks game recap December 10

Jets rally past Ducks with 4 goals in 3rd
Color of Hockey: Kennedy co-founder of academy growing game in Australia

Color of Hockey: Kennedy co-founder of academy growing game in Australia
Rookie Watch Connor Bedard Adam Fantilli among top scorers 19 or younger

Rookie Watch: Bedard, Fantilli among top 7 scorers age 19 or younger
Nashville Predators Montreal Canadiens game recap December 10

Sissons scores twice to help Predators edge Canadiens
Los Angeles Kings New York Rangers game recap December 10

Quick makes 25 saves in Rangers win against Kings
Washington Capitals Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 10

Dowd scores twice in Capitals win against Blackhawks
Tony Granato diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Tony Granato diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma
Vegas Golden Knights honor victims of UNLV shooting

Golden Knights honor victims of UNLV shooting with pregame ceremony
New Jersey Devils Edmonton Oilers game recap December 10

McDavid scores again, Oilers defeat Devils for 7th straight win
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Florida Panthers Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 10

Reinhart has NHL career-high 4 assists, Panthers defeat Blue Jackets
NHL Buzz news and notes December 10

NHL Buzz: Puljujarvi joins Penguins on player tryout contract
Detroit Red Wings David Perron to have disciplinary hearing

Perron to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Red Wings game
NHL On Tap news and notes December 10

NHL On Tap: Bedard, Blackhawks host Ovechkin, Capitals
NHL morning skate for December 10

Morning Skate for December 10