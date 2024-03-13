Situation Room Initiated Challenge: PIT @ OTT – 19:37 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: NHL Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – Hand Pass

Result: Original call confirmed – Goal Pittsburgh

Explanation:
The Situation Room confirmed there was no hand pass prior to Michael Bunting’s goal as the puck deflected off of Evgeni Malkin’s glove and it was determined no advantage was gained by his team. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 79.

NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach's Challenge.

