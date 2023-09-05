Stutzle talks Senators playoff expectations in Q&A with NHL.com

"A lot. I haven't learned it from him because I'm probably as competitive as he is, but just how competitive he is, we battle at everything we do. If we play poker on the plane, if we play cards, we battled in everything. We battle playing pickleball. We play tennis. It's everything we do. Neither one of us [wants to] lose. That's really good to see. And on a personal side, I think coming into the room and showing right away that anything you have you can come to him and talk to him. For me, he's been really good at trying to help me get better and consistent every day. We built great chemistry together and he's a great guy to have. Every team wants him. That shows what kind of great guy he is and what kind of great player he still is. Hopefully we're going to have him for longer than what he signed for."