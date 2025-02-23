Crosby right back to work with Penguins after 4 Nations Face-Off championship

Crosby missed Pittsburgh’s final two games before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off because of the upper-body injury he sustained against the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 4. He played through it in the tournament, but it seemed to limit him from shooting – he had only three shots on goal in the four games – and on face-offs – he took only 12, winning 6.

The injury didn’t seem to hamper Crosby as much on Saturday, though. He had two shots on goal, five shot attempts and went 8-7 on face-offs.

“I would say that I was happy with the way it’s gone here and there hasn’t been any setbacks and that sort of thing,” Crosby said of his injury. “So, I’ve been happy about that.”

Sullivan watched Crosby from the opposing bench as the U.S. coach at the 4 Nations Face-Off and was impressed, as always, by his play. But Sullivan wanted to be sure Crosby didn’t need some time off after such a demanding tournament, especially with Pittsburgh playing back-to-back matinees against rivals coming out of the break, hosting the New York Rangers on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS) after playing Washington on Saturday.

“Sid wanted to play,” Sullivan said. “I talked to him about it yesterday. He felt good about it. He felt like he had good energy. His body feels good. We’re obviously a way better team when he’s in the lineup.”

The Penguins looked like the better team for much of the first 30 minutes on Saturday. Crosby’s goal erased their second one-goal deficit of the game, and they had a 19-9 advantage in shots on goal until Jakob Chychrun’s goal that gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead at 10:38 of the second period.

Chychrun scored again at 14:17 to make it 4-2 and things unraveled quickly from there for Pittsburgh. Aliaksei Protas scored eight seconds later to make it 5-2 and Tom Wilson scored on a deflection at 18:05 to make it 6-2 and complete a surge in which Washington scored four times on six shots.

“Up until about six minutes left in the second there, we did a really good job,” Crosby said. “Didn’t give up a ton, had a lot of zone time and then I think we beat ourselves. We made some mistakes that were Grade A opportunities for them, and it changed the momentum of the game.”

By the time it was over, somehow Ovechkin, who remained with 879 goals — 16 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894— was one of only three Capitals skaters who did not have a point in the game, along with fellow forwards Nic Dowd and Lars Eller.

“It was a 3-2 game … and the shots were 19-9,” Sullivan said. “We had twice as much offensive zone time as we did in the defensive zone. We felt pretty good about where the game was at, even though we were down a goal. And then we chased offense, and when you chase offense and you don’t have a recognition of risk-reward, you end up giving your opponent easy offense, and as a result that’s what we get.

“We beat ourselves so many different ways. That’s the most disappointing part of it.”