Crosby right back to work with Penguins after 4 Nations Face-Off championship

PITTSBURGH -- To Sidney Crosby, there was never a doubt in his mind that he was going to play against the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.
The Pittsburgh Penguins captain was riding a high after helping Canada defeat the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game on Thursday and wanted to get back and help his NHL team.
So, though there were some conversations about Crosby sitting out, particularly because he is still recovering from an upper-body injury that predated the tournament, he was in the Penguins’ starting lineup against Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals.
“It was definitely discussed as far as how I felt and that sort of thing, but I want to play and if I can play, I’m going to play,” Crosby said. “It’s pretty clear cut. Either you can or you can’t. And I can.”
Crosby did his part, scoring a goal that was one of the few highlights for the Penguins in an 8-3 loss. It’s been a long season for the Penguins (23-26-9), who are seven points out of the second wild into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference and will have some difficult decisions to make before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline on March 7.
Crosby continues to be a bright spot, though, leading Pittsburgh with 59 points (18 goals, 41 assists) in 56 games. The 37-year-old seemed to still be energized by the emotions of winning the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he tied Connor McDavid for Canada’s lead with five points (one goal, four assists) in four games.
Crosby’s goal was vintage Crosby. It came on his trademark backhand on a rush that slipped through Capitals goalie Logan Thompson to tie the score at 2-2 at 6:36 of the second period.
It was the kind of goal that likely would’ve produced a “Slap me silly, Sidney” from Mike Lange, the Penguins longtime play-by-play announcer known for his colorful phrases who was honored in a pregame ceremony Saturday after dying Wednesday at age 76.
“I thought he played well,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “I thought he brought the momentum that he gained during that 4 Nations tournament to the Penguins tonight.”