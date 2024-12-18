Crosby remains upbeat for Penguins despite 10-game goal drought

On Tuesday, Crosby didn’t score on six shots but might have been the primary reason Pittsburgh rallied for a 3-2 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings. With his team trailing 2-1 in the third period, he sent a backhand, cross-ice pass to the left face-off circle, setting up Matt Grzelcyk's first goal this season at 14:25.

“I know he's probably a little frustrated he hasn't scored, but he's been playing really well for us,” Grzelcyk said after the game. “Such a good player, amazing vision. And I know from playing against him for so many years, he's always got his head up and he can put guys on his back, draw a lot of guys in coverage and find you. That play was all him."

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan saw it the same way.

"I think he's so close. He could've had three tonight,” Sullivan said. “He could've had three in the third period alone. So, I think it's a matter of time. It's going to go in the net for him. I think he's getting inside more. He makes a terrific play to [Grzelcyk] for the game-tier. He's probably the only guy in the rink that could make that play. It's a backhand [saucer pass], lands flat right on the tape. There aren't a lot of guys that can make that type of a play. I just think it's a matter of time.

“He still has an impact on the game, even when he doesn't score, in so many ways. The way he drives our offense. ... He's just a complete player. He's got a mature game. For me, he's so close to scoring and we're hoping when he breaks through here, it'll come in bunches for him."

It did last season. Crosby didn’t score in 11 straight games from Feb. 27-March 16 before finishing with 10 goals in the final 16 games.

He isn’t alone this time when it comes to having trouble scoring.

Evgeni Malkin reached 500 NHL goals in the same game when Crosby hit 1,600 points, a 6-5 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 16. He has five goals in 28 games since, including two in the past 17. The 38-year-old center scored his seventh of the season Tuesday, ending a five-game drought.

The Penguins winning without many goal contributions from those two could be reassuring. And, like Crosby, Malkin is given the benefit of the doubt.

“These guys, they’re proud guys,” Sullivan said. “They work extremely hard at their game. For me, the biggest thing is just the process. If they’re getting looks and the puck’s not going in the net for them, in a lot of ways, we don’t think that’s sustainable. If they weren’t getting looks, that’s a different conversation, right?

“[Malkin] is getting some high-quality looks. The same could be said for Sid.”

If Pittsburgh hadn’t found some footing, maybe it would be different. For now, though, Crosby can deal with goals being elusive.

“You always want to score and, obviously, when there's some good looks like I've had lately, you're feeling like it's just a matter of time,” Crosby said. “I wouldn't say it's easy, but it's slightly easier when you're winning games. So, I think I'm grateful that we're still finding ways to win games even with some of those opportunities missed that maybe would've gone up or put games away. Hoping that there's a chunk that are due to go in here soon."