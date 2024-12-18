Crosby remains upbeat for Penguins despite 10-game goal drought

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby didn’t want to shy away from his goal drought reaching 10 games.
Actually, it being mentioned several times recently might have relieved the Pittsburgh Penguins captain.
“Usually when I'm asked about it, that's usually when it starts to change,” Crosby said with a smile Wednesday. “So, thank you. What took you so long?”
Crosby leads the Penguins with 31 points (eight goals, 23 assists) in 33 games entering their matchup at the Nashville Predators on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, TVAS), but the 37-year-old center hasn’t scored since Nov. 23. He got his 600th NHL goal that night in a 6-1 home loss to the Utah Hockey Club.
“It’s not enjoyable, obviously,” Crosby said of reaching the milestone after that loss.
Since then, Pittsburgh (14-14-5) is 7-2-1, moving within a point of the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. The Penguins have scored 41 goals in that 10-game span.
It’s been done without Crosby scoring, but not without him having an impact.
Crosby has 10 assists during his drought and is six from tying Mario Lemieux (1,033) for the most in Penguins history. Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust, his usual linemates, have scored seven goals each in the past 10 games. Rakell leads Pittsburgh with 14 goals; Rust is second with 12.
And Crosby hasn’t been overly passive. He’s had 30 shots on goal in the past 10 games, just behind Rust (32) and ahead of Rakell (24).
“I think when the chances are there, and especially, I'd say, the last three games, [I] had some really good looks that haven't gone in, hit some posts, things like that,” Crosby said. “So, I wouldn't say it's easy, but like I said, when you're winning games, it makes it a little better. ... I don't think you can start to force it or start cheating. I think you've got to play the right way and trust the pucks will go in the net."