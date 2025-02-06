Crosby misses practice again for Penguins with upper-body injury

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby skated Thursday, but missed a second straight practice with the Pittsburgh Penguins because of an upper-body injury.

The 37-year-old center went through a tip drill and the rest of his normal pre-practice routine before leaving for the auxiliary rink at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. He worked there alone while his teammates practiced on the main sheet.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan did not provide a recovery timeframe Wednesday, saying Crosby needed further evaluation.

Crosby was involved in a collision with New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes and forward Erik Haula midway through the third period of a 3-2 shootout loss Tuesday, seeming to favor his left arm. He returned after several minutes and took part in the shootout.

"I just got tangled up," Crosby said after that game.

When asked to clarify if it could have been his elbow, Crosby repeated, "I got tangled up."

Set to be captain of Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, Crosby leads the Penguins with 58 points (17 goals, 41 assists) in 55 games. He extended his point streak to five games (seven points; four goals, three assists) with an assist Tuesday, but his goal streak ended at four.

From Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, Crosby won the gold medal with Canada at the 2005 IIHF World Junior Championship in North Dakota and Minnesota, the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and the 2015 IIHF World Hockey Championship in Prague and Ostrava, Czech Republic. He was captain when Canada won the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto.

"I think, when you get on those teams, there's so many great leaders," Crosby said on Jan. 31. "I think, for me, just having the opportunity to play for Team Canada, be part of this group, it's been a long time. So, regardless of who's wearing the letters, I think (there are) a lot of great leaders. Just really happy to be able to play for Team Canada again."

Crosby has not missed a game since April 7, 2022, when he was out for a 3-0 loss to the New York Rangers because of an illness.

The Penguins next play the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Friday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

They are already without second-line center Evgeni Malkin, who has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury.

"We'll cross that bridge when we get to it," Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said on potentially playing without Crosby and Malkin. "Let's not get ahead of ourselves. Obviously, Sid is an important guy for us, he's a tough guy to replace. I'm stating the obvious there."

The Penguins (22-24-9) are seven points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. They have missed the playoffs the past two seasons after qualifying each of the previous 16.

In his 20th NHL season, Crosby has averaged at least a point per game in each of his first 19, tied with Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. He has won the Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017) since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2005 NHL Draft, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the playoffs in 2016 and 2017.

Crosby won the Hart Trophy as League MVP and the Art Ross Trophy as scoring leader twice (2006-07; 2013-14). He had an NHL career-high 120 points (36 goals, 84 assists) in 2006-07, and had 104 points (36 goals, 68 assists) in 2013-14.

"We're going to put the best group on the ice that we have available to us," Sullivan said. "The guys that are in the lineup each and every night, it provides a great opportunity to help the Penguins have success. That's the way we look at it. It's a next-man-up mindset. Regardless of what our injury situation looks like, that's always the approach we've taken. I think the players embrace that challenge."