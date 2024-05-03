Bobrovsky not bothered by Panthers having to wait for 2nd round, opponent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Sergei Bobrovsky is known for his routine.

That means having a plan for what is coming next, whether it concerns rest, his workload in practice, or his famous marathon sessions in the gym.

The Florida Panthers goalie insists that playing the waiting game does not affect his preparation.

“It is what it is, you take it each day while we are awaiting our opponent. We’re just getting ready,” Bobrovsky said after practice Friday.

The Panthers will play Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on Monday, exactly one week after they finished off the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the first round.

Who they are playing is still undecided, with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins playing Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round on Saturday in Boston (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The winner gets the Panthers.

Bobrovsky, who was 4-1 with a 2.78 goals-against average and .896 save percentage in the first round, says he will be ready to go.

“We have been able to put the series against Tampa Bay behind us and refresh ourselves,” Bobrovsky said. “We should be fresh for the next round. The last round, last year, it does not matter when the next series starts. That’s the beauty of our sport; everyone has a new opportunity.

“It’s not good or bad. Today is a new day. You have to be ready to go.”

The Panthers paid close attention to Toronto’s 2-1 win in Game 6 on Thursday. The series going to seven games has led Florida coach Paul Maurice to adjust his team’s schedule.

Florida will take Saturday off and is not expected to skate Sunday.

The 35-year-old will work through his usual routine.

“Sergei has a plan for just about everything,” Maurice said. “He has days he likes to stack together. You worry more about guys who really do not have a defined plan for themselves. They have a harder time with more time off because they just want to play every other day. It is all about rhythm. There is always a challenge.

“Sergei has a plan whether he has two days off, or three, four, or five. What he is really good at, is knowing what drills to really push hard on. He is a veteran goalie. He knows what to do.”

Bobrovsky went through a similar schedule in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After defeating the Maple Leafs in the second round, the Panthers had six days off until it played Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Following a sweep in that series, the Panthers waited 10 days to play Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

“It is really good to have a rest, that is very important especially long term,” Bobrovsky said. “This has allowed us to rejuvenate ourselves before we undertake another round.”