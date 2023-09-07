Sanderson signs 8-year, $64.4 million contract with Senators

Jake Sanderson signed an eight-year, $64.4 million contract with the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

The contract, which has an average annual value of $8.05 million, will begin next season. It includes a 10-team no-trade clause that will be applicable to the final three seasons.

Sanderson, a 21-year-old defenseman who was selected by Ottawa with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, had 32 points (four goals, 28 assists) in 77 games last season and was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team. He joins forwards Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk, and defenseman Thomas Chabot as those committed to the Senators at least through the 2027-28 season.

"You see the core group of the guys signing here long term, so I wanted to be a part of that," Sanderson said Thursday. "You see the chemistry in the locker room, it's something that will be here for a while. We're going to win in the next couple of years. We know that and I want to be here for it.

"It fires me up. I have nothing but the upmost respect for (Senators general manager) Pierre Dorion and all the coaching staff. They've treated me great since they drafted me. That's all I can ask for."