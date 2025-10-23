Kraken at Jets projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KRAKEN (3-2-2) at JETS (5-1-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, KONG, KING 5, KHN

Kraken projected lineup

Berkly Catton -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Mason Marchment -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Jani Nyman

Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Josh Mahura -- Jamie Oleksiak

Ryan Lindgren -- Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord

Matt Murray

Scratched: Philipp Grubauer, Brandon Montour, John Hayden

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist

Alex Iafallo -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Brad Lambert

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Nikita Chibrikov, Parker Ford

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery)

Status report

Marchment will be a game-time decision after missing a 4-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury, Kraken coach Lane Lambert said. ... Barron took normal line rushes during the Jets morning skate Thursday; he missed practice Wednesday and is day to day because of an undisclosed injury. … Winnipeg is expected to dress the same lineup it used in a 2-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Monday.

