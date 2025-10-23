Kraken at Jets projected lineups

KRAKEN (3-2-2) at JETS (5-1-0)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, KONG, KING 5, KHN
Kraken projected lineup
Berkly Catton -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Mason Marchment -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Jani Nyman
Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Josh Mahura -- Jamie Oleksiak
Ryan Lindgren -- Cale Fleury
Joey Daccord
Matt Murray
Scratched: Philipp Grubauer, Brandon Montour, John Hayden
Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist
Alex Iafallo -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Brad Lambert
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Colin Miller, Nikita Chibrikov, Parker Ford
Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery)
Status report
Marchment will be a game-time decision after missing a 4-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury, Kraken coach Lane Lambert said. ... Barron took normal line rushes during the Jets morning skate Thursday; he missed practice Wednesday and is day to day because of an undisclosed injury. … Winnipeg is expected to dress the same lineup it used in a 2-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Monday.