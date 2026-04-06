Kraken at Jets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KRAKEN (32-32-11) at JETS (33-31-12)

7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, KONG, KHN/Prime

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Bobby McMann -- Berkly Catton -- Kaapo Kakko

Ryan Winterton -- Oscar Fisker Molgaard -- Frederick Gaudreau

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour

Vince Dunn -- Cale Fleury

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Jacob Melanson, Matt Murray, Ben Meyers, Jamie Oleksiak

Injured: Shane Wright (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Koepke -- Jonathan Toews -- Isak Rosen

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Brad Lambert

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Jacob Bryson

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Parker Ford

Injured: Colin Miller (knee), Elias Salomonsson (concussion), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed)

Status report

Wright skated on his own after the Kraken's morning skate. The forward is expected to miss his fourth straight game. … Winterton and Fleury will play, replacing Meyers, a forward, and Oleksiak, a defenseman. … Niederreiter returns to the lineup after missing 20 games because of a knee injury. … Namestnikov returns to the lineup after missing 18 games because of a lower-body injury. … Barron, a forward, is week to week after getting "banged up" in a 2-1 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, Jets coach Scott Arniel said. … Nyquist, a forward, and Miller, a defenseman, each skated in noncontact jerseys Monday. … Salomonsson will miss his second straight game. The defenseman remains in concussion protocol and has yet to resume skating.

Latest News

Luostarinen fined maximum for actions in Panthers game

Stanley Cup Playoff races remarkably tight with less than 2 weeks to go

Blue Jackets, Red Wings meet Tuesday with playoff hopes on the line

Rakell leads 3 Stars of the Week

NHL Status Report: Romanov could return for Islanders before end of season

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Roy fired as Islanders coach, replaced by DeBoer

NHL Playoffs Buzz: West wild-card contenders Kraken, Jets face off on Prime

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: streams, strength of schedule

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats: Celebrini building case for Hart Trophy with Sharks

Thomas gets 1st hat trick, lifts Blues past Avalanche

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Color of Hockey: Seeler gives back by blocking shots for DinoMights