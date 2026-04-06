Kraken at Jets projected lineups

KRAKEN (32-32-11) at JETS (33-31-12)

7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, KONG, KHN/Prime

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Bobby McMann -- Berkly Catton -- Kaapo Kakko

Ryan Winterton -- Oscar Fisker Molgaard -- Frederick Gaudreau

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour

Vince Dunn -- Cale Fleury

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Jacob Melanson, Matt Murray, Ben Meyers, Jamie Oleksiak

Injured: Shane Wright (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Koepke -- Jonathan Toews -- Isak Rosen

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Brad Lambert

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Jacob Bryson

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Parker Ford

Injured: Colin Miller (knee), Elias Salomonsson (concussion), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed)

Status report

Wright skated on his own after the Kraken's morning skate. The forward is expected to miss his fourth straight game. … Winterton and Fleury will play, replacing Meyers, a forward, and Oleksiak, a defenseman. … Niederreiter returns to the lineup after missing 20 games because of a knee injury. … Namestnikov returns to the lineup after missing 18 games because of a lower-body injury. … Barron, a forward, is week to week after getting "banged up" in a 2-1 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, Jets coach Scott Arniel said. … Nyquist, a forward, and Miller, a defenseman, each skated in noncontact jerseys Monday. … Salomonsson will miss his second straight game. The defenseman remains in concussion protocol and has yet to resume skating.