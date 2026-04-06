Kraken at Jets projected lineups

KRAKEN (32-32-11) at JETS (33-31-12)
7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, KONG, KHN/Prime
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Bobby McMann -- Berkly Catton -- Kaapo Kakko
Ryan Winterton -- Oscar Fisker Molgaard -- Frederick Gaudreau
Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour
Vince Dunn -- Cale Fleury
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Jacob Melanson, Matt Murray, Ben Meyers, Jamie Oleksiak
Injured: Shane Wright (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Koepke -- Jonathan Toews -- Isak Rosen
Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Brad Lambert
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Jacob Bryson
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Parker Ford
Injured: Colin Miller (knee), Elias Salomonsson (concussion), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed)
Status report
Wright skated on his own after the Kraken's morning skate. The forward is expected to miss his fourth straight game. … Winterton and Fleury will play, replacing Meyers, a forward, and Oleksiak, a defenseman. … Niederreiter returns to the lineup after missing 20 games because of a knee injury. … Namestnikov returns to the lineup after missing 18 games because of a lower-body injury. … Barron, a forward, is week to week after getting "banged up" in a 2-1 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, Jets coach Scott Arniel said. … Nyquist, a forward, and Miller, a defenseman, each skated in noncontact jerseys Monday. … Salomonsson will miss his second straight game. The defenseman remains in concussion protocol and has yet to resume skating.