Dowd has goal, assist for Capitals in win against Kraken

Washington forward Alex Ovechkin had an assist, but remains two goals from 900 in his NHL career.

Jaden Schwartz scored for the Kraken (3-2-2), who lost 5-2 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday and have dropped four of the first five games (1-2-2) on their six-game road trip. Matt Murray, signed as a free agent on July 1, made 30 saves in his Kraken debut.

“We inflicted pain on ourselves by turning pucks over and not making plays quick enough certainly early on in the game,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. “You can’t do that. We have to be better than that.”

Dowd gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 8:30 of the first period. Brandon Duhaime carried down the right side and passed to John Carlson in the slot. Carlson fed a wide-open Dowd for the tap-in near the right post.

“They’re a hard team to play against and they made it difficult on me in the first period,” Murray said. “They were throwing everything at the net. Just causing chaos, getting bodies there and that makes it even more difficult to find your timing, so I just felt a little bit off.”

Leonard made it 2-0 when he scored 25 seconds into the second period on a snap shot from the high slot after Protas poked the puck out from behind the goal line.

“It was just a quick transition play,” Leonard said. “I was in the middle and then passed it up to ‘Pro.’ It wasn’t the best of passes, and then he chased it down pretty good and used that long reach to his advantage and got it to me in the slot.”