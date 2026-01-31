Kraken at Golden Knights projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KRAKEN (25-19-9) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (25-14-14)

10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, SCRIPPS, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Ryan Winterton-- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko

Tye Kartye -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryan Lindgren -- Ryker Evans

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury

Injured: Berkly Catton (upper body), Matt Murray (lower body), Ben Meyers (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Mitch Marner -- Branden Bowman

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Cole Reinhardt -- Reilly Smith -- Alexander Holtz

Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Adin Hill

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed), Colton Sissons (upper body)

Status report

Catton, a forward, will be out for the final three games prior to the Olympic break. ... Smith will play center on the fourth line, moving down from the first line. … Barbashev returned to the first line after starting on the third during a 5-4 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday. ... Rondbjerg and Coghlan, a defenseman, each was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... The Golden Knights reassigned forward Tanner Laczynski to Henderson on Friday.

