Kraken at Golden Knights projected lineups

KRAKEN (25-19-9) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (25-14-14)
10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, SCRIPPS, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Ryan Winterton-- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko
Tye Kartye -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryan Lindgren -- Ryker Evans
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury
Injured: Berkly Catton (upper body), Matt Murray (lower body), Ben Meyers (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Mitch Marner -- Branden Bowman
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Cole Reinhardt -- Reilly Smith -- Alexander Holtz
Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Adin Hill
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan
Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed), Colton Sissons (upper body)
Status report
Catton, a forward, will be out for the final three games prior to the Olympic break. ... Smith will play center on the fourth line, moving down from the first line. … Barbashev returned to the first line after starting on the third during a 5-4 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday. ... Rondbjerg and Coghlan, a defenseman, each was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... The Golden Knights reassigned forward Tanner Laczynski to Henderson on Friday.