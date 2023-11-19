Eberle has 3 points in Kraken victory against Canucks

Miller put Vancouver ahead 1-0 at 5:34 of the first period by tapping in a loose puck after Myers’ point shot trickled past Grubauer. Seattle defenseman Will Borgen appeared to sweep the puck off the goal line, but a video review determined it crossed completely. Miller has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) during a seven-game point streak.

Jamie Oleksiak tied it 1-1 at 5:43 of the second period, taking a drop pass from Beniers off the rush and scoring on a slap shot over the left shoulder of Demko from inside the top of the right circle. It was his first goal of the season.

Eberle put Seattle ahead 2-1 at 13:04 by deflecting a high shot from Oliver Bjorkstrand one second after a power play expired. The puck hit Demko but trickled in as he propelled himself back to his post. Video review determined Eberle’s stick was at or below the crossbar, and the goal was upheld.

“I'm not a big guy, couldn't get it up too high, so I think they got the right call,” said Eberle. “Sometimes it's nice to get some bounces. For us, it was nice that we closed out a game in the third and took over one.”

Hughes tied it 2-2 at 15:48 on a slap shot from the top of the left circle, beating a screened Grubauer over his glove. Hughes also extended his point streak to seven games (three goals, nine assists).

Hughes, Miller and Elias Pettersson, who had an assist, are tied for first in the NHL in scoring with 28 points each, but Hughes was more focused on the team losing consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 19.

“We just didn’t bring our A-game,” Hughes said. “We have a good team in here. We’re going to win lots of hockey games this year and we’re not going to go on 10-game winning streaks the whole year. Those guys wanted to win badly, too, so there’s going to be nights like this.”

Gourde gave the Kraken a 3-2 lead at 4:19 of the third with a tap-in from atop the crease, finishing a tic-tac-toe passing play from Eeli Tolvanen at the bottom of the left circle to Borgen in tight on the right side.

“[Tolvanen] made a great pass seam pass across and Will was able to find me,” Gourde said. “I barely touched the puck, but it was good enough to score.”

Beniers extended it to 4-2 at 6:48 after Eberle won a puck battle with Myers in the corner and passed to him in the slot for a quick shot past Demko’s blocker.