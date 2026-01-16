Kraken at Mammoth projected lineups

KRAKEN (21-16-9) at MAMMOTH (24-20-4)
5 p.m. ET; Utah 16, KHN/Prime, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Jared McCann
Ryan Winterton -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Cale Fleury
Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Tye Kartye, Josh Mahura, Ben Meyers
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Daniil But
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther
Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alexander Kerfoot (upper body)
Status report
The Kraken did not practice Friday following a 4-2 loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday. ... The Mammoth, who practiced Friday, are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Thursday.