Kraken at Mammoth projected lineups

KRAKEN (21-16-9) at MAMMOTH (24-20-4)

5 p.m. ET; Utah 16, KHN/Prime, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Jared McCann

Ryan Winterton -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Cale Fleury

Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Tye Kartye, Josh Mahura, Ben Meyers

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Daniil But

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther

Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alexander Kerfoot (upper body)

Status report

The Kraken did not practice Friday following a 4-2 loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday. ... The Mammoth, who practiced Friday, are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Thursday.