Kraken at Mammoth projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KRAKEN (21-16-9) at MAMMOTH (24-20-4)

5 p.m. ET; Utah 16, KHN/Prime, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Jared McCann

Ryan Winterton -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Cale Fleury

Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Tye Kartye, Josh Mahura, Ben Meyers

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Daniil But

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther

Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alexander Kerfoot (upper body)

Status report

The Kraken did not practice Friday following a 4-2 loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday. ... The Mammoth, who practiced Friday, are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Nylander doubtful for Maple Leafs on Saturday

Capitals trying to add ‘higher-end’ wing prior to NHL Trade Deadline

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Weiss 2nd woman assistant coach after promotion by Avalanche AHL affiliate

Rangers to retool roster, may trade popular players, Drury writes

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award nominations open

NHL EDGE stats: Ruff emerges as Jack Adams contender for Sabres

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 16

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Balinskis signs 2-year contract with Panthers

NHL On Tap: Kane in sight of U.S.-born scoring mark for Red Wings

Hockey Day in Canada brings back colorful memories

Golden Knights rally late, defeat Maple Leafs on Eichel's OT goal

Vejmelka makes 26 saves, Mammoth edge Stars to push point streak to 6

Sorokin makes 35 saves, Islanders shut out Oilers

Backlund has short-handed goal, assist, Flames edge Blackhawks