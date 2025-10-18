Kraken at Maple Leafs projected lineups

KRAKEN (2-0-2) at MAPLE LEAFS (3-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, NHLN, KONG, KHN
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann - Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Mason Marchment -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye -- John Hayden -- Jani Nyman
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Cale Fleury
Josh Mahura -- Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Matt Murray, Berkly Catton, Brandon Montour
Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Easton Cowan
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Bobby McMann
Steven Lorentz -- Nicolas Roy -- Dakota Joshua
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Anthony Stolarz
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Calle Jarnkrok, Sammy Blais, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll
Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body)
Status report
Montour, a defenseman, is taking a temporary leave of absence to attend to a family matter. ... Gaudreau will miss 4-6 weeks after the center was injured in the second period of a 4-3 shootout win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, when he took a hit from Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven. ... Hayden was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Lorentz will return after missing the past three games, two because of an upper-body injury and one as a healthy scratch.