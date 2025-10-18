Kraken at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
KRAKEN (2-0-2) at MAPLE LEAFS (3-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, NHLN, KONG, KHN

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann - Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Mason Marchment -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye -- John Hayden -- Jani Nyman

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Cale Fleury

Josh Mahura -- Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Matt Murray, Berkly Catton, Brandon Montour

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Easton Cowan

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Bobby McMann

Steven Lorentz -- Nicolas Roy -- Dakota Joshua

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Calle Jarnkrok, Sammy Blais, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body)

Status report

Montour, a defenseman, is taking a temporary leave of absence to attend to a family matter. ... Gaudreau will miss 4-6 weeks after the center was injured in the second period of a 4-3 shootout win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, when he took a hit from Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven. ... Hayden was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Lorentz will return after missing the past three games, two because of an upper-body injury and one as a healthy scratch.

