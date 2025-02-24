Vasilevskiy makes 36 saves, Lightning defeat Kraken

Hagel, Kucherov score for Tampa Bay, which has won 5 straight

Kraken at Lightning | Recap

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 4-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Amalie Arena on Sunday.

Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov scored for the Lightning (32-20-4), who have won five straight and are 6-0-1 in their past seven games.

Shane Wright scored for the Kraken (25-30-4), who were coming off a 2-1 win at the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Ales Stezka made 19 saves in his NHL debut

Hagel gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal at 9:27 of the second period. Ryan McDonagh lifted the puck out from below the goal line into the neutral zone, where Hagel skated into it. He then fought off Oliver Bjorkstrand before beating Stezka five-hole with a backhand from the edge of the right circle.

Kucherov made it 2-0 at 11:15 of the third period with a one-timer short side on Stezka directly off of a face-off win by Brayden Point in the left circle.

Luke Glendening extended the lead to 3-0 at 12:58, chipping a centering pass from Cam Atkinson over Stezka's glove.

Wright cut it to 3-1 at 15:24 with a redirection of Brandon Montour's shot from above the circles, but Nick Paul scored into an empty net at 18:14 for the 4-1 final.

