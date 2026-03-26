Kraken at Lightning projected lineups

KRAKEN (31-29-10) at LIGHTNING (44-21-5)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, KHN/Prime, KONG, SNO, SNE
Kraken projected lineup
Berkly Catton -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Bobby McMann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Kaapo Kakko
Eel Tolvanen -- Oscar Fisker Molgaard -- Shane Wright
Ben Meyers -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak
Philipp Grubauer
Matt Murray
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Joey Daccord, Cale Fleury, Ryan Winterton
Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body)
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Gage Gonclaves -- Brayden Point -- Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Corey Perry -- Nick Paul -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Darren Raddysh -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Charle-Edouard D’Astous
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Steve Santini, Victor Hedman
Injured: Declan Carlile (undisclosed), Maxwell Crozier (core muscle), Dominic James (lower body)
Status report
Molgaard was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Murray is expected to dress as the backup to Grubauer. ... Winterton, a forward, is on personal leave after the death of his brother, Jacob, on Wednesday. ... Hedman, a defenseman, is on personal leave for an undetermined amount of time.