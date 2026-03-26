Kraken at Lightning projected lineups

KRAKEN (31-29-10) at LIGHTNING (44-21-5)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, KHN/Prime, KONG, SNO, SNE

Kraken projected lineup

Berkly Catton -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Bobby McMann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Kaapo Kakko

Eel Tolvanen -- Oscar Fisker Molgaard -- Shane Wright

Ben Meyers -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak

Philipp Grubauer

Matt Murray

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Joey Daccord, Cale Fleury, Ryan Winterton

Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Gage Gonclaves -- Brayden Point -- Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Corey Perry -- Nick Paul -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Darren Raddysh -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Charle-Edouard D’Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Steve Santini, Victor Hedman

Injured: Declan Carlile (undisclosed), Maxwell Crozier (core muscle), Dominic James (lower body)

Status report

Molgaard was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Murray is expected to dress as the backup to Grubauer. ... Winterton, a forward, is on personal leave after the death of his brother, Jacob, on Wednesday. ... Hedman, a defenseman, is on personal leave for an undetermined amount of time.