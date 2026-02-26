Kraken at Blues projected lineups

KRAKEN (27-21-9) at BLUES (20-28-9)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, KHN/Prime, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Berkly Catton -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Frederick Gaudreau
Ryan Winterton -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Ryan Lindgren
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Kappo Kaako, Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Brayden Schenn -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway -- Pius Suter -- Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley -- Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Robby Fabbri, Mathieu Joseph, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Robert Thomas (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist (upper body)
Status report
The Kraken did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 loss at the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. ... Grubauer could start after Daccord made 28 saves at Dallas. ... Lindgren is questionable after leaving in the first period Wednesday with an upper-body injury. ... Parayko will play after returning from playing for Canada at the Olympics. ... Binnington, who also played for Canada, will back up Hofer. ... Thomas was on track to return but left the team Wednesday for personal reasons; the forward is expected to rejoin the Blues on Friday. ... Schenn will play after missing practice Wednesday because of illness. ... Holloway will come off injured reserve and return after missing 23 of the past 24 games with a high ankle sprain, including the past eight games. ... Finley will make his St. Louis debut after being claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 7.