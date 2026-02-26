Kraken at Blues projected lineups

KRAKEN (27-21-9) at BLUES (20-28-9)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, KHN/Prime, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Berkly Catton -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Frederick Gaudreau

Ryan Winterton -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Ryan Lindgren

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Kappo Kaako, Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Brayden Schenn -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway -- Pius Suter -- Jonatan Berggren

Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Robby Fabbri, Mathieu Joseph, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Robert Thomas (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist (upper body)

Status report

The Kraken did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 loss at the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. ... Grubauer could start after Daccord made 28 saves at Dallas. ... Lindgren is questionable after leaving in the first period Wednesday with an upper-body injury. ... Parayko will play after returning from playing for Canada at the Olympics. ... Binnington, who also played for Canada, will back up Hofer. ... Thomas was on track to return but left the team Wednesday for personal reasons; the forward is expected to rejoin the Blues on Friday. ... Schenn will play after missing practice Wednesday because of illness. ... Holloway will come off injured reserve and return after missing 23 of the past 24 games with a high ankle sprain, including the past eight games. ... Finley will make his St. Louis debut after being claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 7.