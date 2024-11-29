Celebrini, Smith each gets goal, assist for Sharks in win against Kraken

Cardwell gets 1st NHL goal for San Jose; Stephenson has 3 points for Seattle

SEA@SJS: Celebrini wires it into the top corner past Grubauer

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith each had a goal and an assist in the second period to help the San Jose Sharks defeat the Seattle Kraken 8-5 at SAP Center on Friday.

Celebrini has four goals in his past three games, and Smith recorded his third straight multipoint game (two goals, five assists) for the Sharks (8-13-5), who are 2-2-1 in their past five. Jake Walman scored twice, Ethan Cardwell got his first NHL goal in his fourth game, and Vitek Vanecek made 26 saves.

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and two assists, and Shane Wright scored twice for the Kraken (11-12-1), who have lost two in a row. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer made 19 saves.

The teams will play Saturday in the second of a home-and-home.

Timothy Liljegren took a Tyler Toffoli pass from behind the net and one-timed the puck over Grubauer’s blocker from the top of the right circle to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 2:07 of the first period.

Bjorkstrand tied the game 1-1 at 3:03 with a snap shot in front off a backhanded touch pass from Eeli Tolvanen.

Klim Kostin gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead at 16:25, finishing off a rebound below the right circle after Fabian Zetterlund's shot.

Stephenson tied it 2-2 at 16:58. He won a face-off and emerged from a scrum, drove to the net, and slipped a backhand between Vanecek’s pads.

Wright gave the Kraken the 3-2 lead at 19:16 on the power play. He tapped in a rebound in front after Bjorkstrand's one-timer missed the net and came back off the end boards.

Smith tied it 3-3 at 2:45 of the second period. He took a lead pass from Mikael Granlund as he entered the offensive zone and beat Grubauer with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

Wright one-timed a cross-ice pass from Stephenson past Vanecek on the power play to give the Kraken a 4-3 lead at 7:20.

Walman’s slap shot from the point tied the game 4-4 at 8:24.

Granlund lifted a wrist shot over Grubauer’s glove to give the Sharks a 5-4 lead at 13:10.

Celebrini scored to give the Sharks a 6-4 lead at 14:03 with a wrist shot from the slot after Zetterlund found him with a pass from the right boards.

Yanni Gourde made it 6-5 with 17 seconds left in the second period.

Cardwell scored with a wrist shot on the rush that hit Grubauer's glove and went in to push it to 7-5 at 7:37.

Walman scored an empty-net goal from his own goal line for the 8-5 final at 15:13.

