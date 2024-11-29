Celebrini, Smith each gets goal, assist for Sharks in win against Kraken

Celebrini has four goals in his past three games, and Smith recorded his third straight multipoint game (two goals, five assists) for the Sharks (8-13-5), who are 2-2-1 in their past five. Jake Walman scored twice, Ethan Cardwell got his first NHL goal in his fourth game, and Vitek Vanecek made 26 saves.

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and two assists, and Shane Wright scored twice for the Kraken (11-12-1), who have lost two in a row. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer made 19 saves.

The teams will play Saturday in the second of a home-and-home.

Timothy Liljegren took a Tyler Toffoli pass from behind the net and one-timed the puck over Grubauer’s blocker from the top of the right circle to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 2:07 of the first period.

Bjorkstrand tied the game 1-1 at 3:03 with a snap shot in front off a backhanded touch pass from Eeli Tolvanen.

Klim Kostin gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead at 16:25, finishing off a rebound below the right circle after Fabian Zetterlund's shot.

Stephenson tied it 2-2 at 16:58. He won a face-off and emerged from a scrum, drove to the net, and slipped a backhand between Vanecek’s pads.

Wright gave the Kraken the 3-2 lead at 19:16 on the power play. He tapped in a rebound in front after Bjorkstrand's one-timer missed the net and came back off the end boards.

Smith tied it 3-3 at 2:45 of the second period. He took a lead pass from Mikael Granlund as he entered the offensive zone and beat Grubauer with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

Wright one-timed a cross-ice pass from Stephenson past Vanecek on the power play to give the Kraken a 4-3 lead at 7:20.

Walman’s slap shot from the point tied the game 4-4 at 8:24.

Granlund lifted a wrist shot over Grubauer’s glove to give the Sharks a 5-4 lead at 13:10.

Celebrini scored to give the Sharks a 6-4 lead at 14:03 with a wrist shot from the slot after Zetterlund found him with a pass from the right boards.

Yanni Gourde made it 6-5 with 17 seconds left in the second period.

Cardwell scored with a wrist shot on the rush that hit Grubauer's glove and went in to push it to 7-5 at 7:37.

Walman scored an empty-net goal from his own goal line for the 8-5 final at 15:13.