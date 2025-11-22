Kraken at Penguins projected lineups

KRAKEN (10-5-5) at PENGUINS (10-6-4)
7 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, SN-PIT, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Berkly Catton -- Freddy Gaudreau -- Shane Wright
Tye Kartye -- Oscar Fisker Molgaard -- Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Josh Mahura, Jani Nyman
Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Matt Murray (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Connor Dewar -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Kevin Hayes -- Evgeni Malkin -- Anthony Mantha
Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Sam Poulin
Joona Koppanen -- Blake Lizotte -- Danton Heinen
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Connor Clifton
Sergei Murashov
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Harrison Brunicke, Philip Tomasino
Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Ville Koivunen (lower body)
Status report
Grubauer is expected to start the first half of a back-to-back for the Kraken that will conclude at the New York Islanders on Sunday. ... Murashov could start after Silovs allowed four goals on 10 shots before being pulled in the second period of a 5-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Friday; Murashov made 10 saves in relief.