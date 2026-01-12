Kraken at Rangers projected lineups

KRAKEN (20-15-8) at RANGERS (20-20-6)
7 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, NHLN, MSG
Kraken projected lineup
Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Eeli Tolvanen
Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Jared McCann
Ryan Winterton -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Cale Fleury
Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Tye Cartye, Josh Mahura, Oscar Fisker Molgaard, Chandler Stephenson
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle
J.T. Miller -- Vincent Trocheck -- Gabe Perreault
Brennan Othmann -- Noah Laba -- Alexis Lafreniere
Jonny Brodzinski -- Sam Carrick -- Taylor Raddysh
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider
Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen
Carson Soucy -- Scott Morrow
Jonathan Quick
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Matt Rempe
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body)
Status report
Eberle will play after missing two games with an upper-body injury. … Stephenson, a forward, will miss his second game on personal leave. He was designated as a non-roster player on Saturday. … Othmann was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Sunday and will play his first game with the Rangers since Dec. 27. The forward will replace Rempe, who had played eight straight games and 12 of 13 since Dec. 15.