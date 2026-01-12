Kraken at Rangers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
By NHL.com

KRAKEN (20-15-8) at RANGERS (20-20-6)

7 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, NHLN, MSG

Kraken projected lineup

Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Eeli Tolvanen

Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Jared McCann

Ryan Winterton -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Cale Fleury

Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Tye Cartye, Josh Mahura, Oscar Fisker Molgaard, Chandler Stephenson

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle

J.T. Miller -- Vincent Trocheck -- Gabe Perreault

Brennan Othmann -- Noah Laba -- Alexis Lafreniere

Jonny Brodzinski -- Sam Carrick -- Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider

Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen

Carson Soucy -- Scott Morrow

Jonathan Quick

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Matt Rempe

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body)

Status report

Eberle will play after missing two games with an upper-body injury. … Stephenson, a forward, will miss his second game on personal leave. He was designated as a non-roster player on Saturday. … Othmann was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Sunday and will play his first game with the Rangers since Dec. 27. The forward will replace Rempe, who had played eight straight games and 12 of 13 since Dec. 15.

