Kraken at Islanders projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (12-13-1) at ISLANDERS (9-10-7)

7:30 p.m. ET, HULU, ESPN+

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Brandon Tanev

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Yanni Gourde

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Ryan Winterton

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Vince Dunn-- Adam Larsson

Josh Mahura -- Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Andre Burakovsky

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Ryker Evans (hand)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Casey Cizikas -- Kyle MacLean -- Hudson Fasching

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Isaiah George -- Ryan Pulock

Scott Mayfield -- Grant Hutton

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Matt Martin

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (upper body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Status report

Varlamov, a goalie, is day to day. Hogberg was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. ... Pelech, a defenseman, skated for the first time since he took a puck to the face during New York's 4-3 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 1.

