Kraken at Islanders projected lineups

KRAKEN (12-13-1) at ISLANDERS (9-10-7)
7:30 p.m. ET, HULU, ESPN+
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Brandon Tanev
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Yanni Gourde
Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Ryan Winterton
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Vince Dunn-- Adam Larsson
Josh Mahura -- Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Andre Burakovsky
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Ryker Evans (hand)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Casey Cizikas -- Kyle MacLean -- Hudson Fasching
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Isaiah George -- Ryan Pulock
Scott Mayfield -- Grant Hutton
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Matt Martin
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (upper body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
Status report
Varlamov, a goalie, is day to day. Hogberg was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. ... Pelech, a defenseman, skated for the first time since he took a puck to the face during New York's 4-3 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 1.