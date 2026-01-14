Kraken at Devils projected lineups

KRAKEN (21-15-8) at DEVILS (23-21-2)
7 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, MSGSN, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Jared McCann
Ryan Winterton -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Cale Fleury
Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Tye Kartye, Josh Mahura, Ben Meyers
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Evgenii Dadonov
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Juho Lammikko, Colton White, Jonathan Kovacevic
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee)
Status report
The Kraken did not hold a morning skate. ... Stephenson will return after missing two games on personal leave. Coach Lane Lambert had said Monday that he wasn't sure who would be scratched with Stephenson returning. "There is some healthy bodies and we have some numbers and some people that maybe we can put in some fresh legs," he said. ... Montour practiced in a regular jersey Tuesday, but won't play. The defenseman will miss his 14th straight game. ... The Kraken reassigned forward Oscar Fisker Molgaard to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Nemec will reenter the lineup after not playing in a 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Monday. He will replace Kovacevic, a defenseman who played the past two games after missing the first 44 games of the season following offseason knee surgery.