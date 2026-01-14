Kraken at Devils projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KRAKEN (21-15-8) at DEVILS (23-21-2)

7 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, MSGSN, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Jared McCann

Ryan Winterton -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Cale Fleury

Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Tye Kartye, Josh Mahura, Ben Meyers

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Evgenii Dadonov

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Juho Lammikko, Colton White, Jonathan Kovacevic

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee)

Status report

The Kraken did not hold a morning skate. ... Stephenson will return after missing two games on personal leave. Coach Lane Lambert had said Monday that he wasn't sure who would be scratched with Stephenson returning. "There is some healthy bodies and we have some numbers and some people that maybe we can put in some fresh legs," he said. ... Montour practiced in a regular jersey Tuesday, but won't play. The defenseman will miss his 14th straight game. ... The Kraken reassigned forward Oscar Fisker Molgaard to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Nemec will reenter the lineup after not playing in a 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Monday. He will replace Kovacevic, a defenseman who played the past two games after missing the first 44 games of the season following offseason knee surgery.

Latest News

Devils' performance 'absolutely not good enough,' GM Fitzgerald says

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Reimer could make 1st start for Senators at Rangers

2026 NHL Hockey Innovation Competition finalists announced

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL On Tap: Stone on cusp of elite company with Golden Knights visiting Kings

Tim McGraw to headline entertainment for 2026 NHL Stadium Series in Tampa

Guenther scores twice, Mammoth end Maple Leafs' point streak at 10

Dostal makes 24 saves, Ducks hold off Stars to end 9-game slide

Connor, Lowry each has 2 points, Jets recover to defeat Islanders

McDavid point streak hits 20, Oilers fall to Predators in OT

Matthews joined Sittler among Maple Leafs legends by passing Sundin

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL EDGE stats: Blue Jackets' bounce-back potential after coaching change

2026 NHL Draft prospects Cullen, Mutryn highlight All-American Game