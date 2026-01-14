Kraken at Devils projected lineups

KRAKEN (21-15-8) at DEVILS (23-21-2)

7 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, MSGSN, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Jared McCann

Ryan Winterton -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Cale Fleury

Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Tye Kartye, Josh Mahura, Ben Meyers

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Evgenii Dadonov

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Juho Lammikko, Colton White, Jonathan Kovacevic

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee)

Status report

The Kraken did not hold a morning skate. ... Stephenson will return after missing two games on personal leave. Coach Lane Lambert had said Monday that he wasn't sure who would be scratched with Stephenson returning. "There is some healthy bodies and we have some numbers and some people that maybe we can put in some fresh legs," he said. ... Montour practiced in a regular jersey Tuesday, but won't play. The defenseman will miss his 14th straight game. ... The Kraken reassigned forward Oscar Fisker Molgaard to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Nemec will reenter the lineup after not playing in a 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Monday. He will replace Kovacevic, a defenseman who played the past two games after missing the first 44 games of the season following offseason knee surgery.