Kings edge Kraken, hand them 5th straight road loss

Kempe scores 10th of season, Kopitar has 2 assists in victory

Kraken at Kings | Recap

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Adrian Kempe and Quinton Byfield scored for the Los Angeles Kings in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

Anze Kopitar had two assists, and David Rittich made 19 saves for the Kings (11-7-3), who had lost three of four.

Brandon Montour scored, and Joey Daccord made 19 saves for the Kraken (10-10-1), who lost their fifth straight road game.

Kempe scored his 10th goal of the season and fifth in four games to put the Kings up 1-0 at 4:19 of the second period. He beat Daccord with a wrist shot from the high slot to the blocker side.

Byfield, playing his 200th NHL game, made it 2-0 on the power play at 6:03. He scored on a one-timer from low in the right face-off circle that was set up by Kevin Fiala.

Montour cut it to 2-1 at 18:26 of the third period on a slap shot from the left point with Daccord pulled for the extra attacker.

Latest News

Flames recover, defeat Wild in shootout for 4th straight win 

ESPN's College Gameday shows Stadium Series ice at Ohio State

Michkov, Flyers complete comeback against Blackhawks in OT

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kaprizov out for Wild against Flames with lower-body injury

NHL On Tap: Senators seek to end 4-game skid against Canucks

Matthews skates, could return for Maple Leafs next week

NHL Buzz: Nurse expected to return for Oilers against Rangers

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

CHL notebook: Capitals being patient with 2nd-round pick Cristall

NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 23

Kulich scores in OT to lift Sabres past Ducks

Thornton, Marleau linked forever in Sharks history

Connor helps Jets defeat slumping Penguins

Maple Leafs visit Hospital for Sick Children, decorate mini sticks

Eberle out at least 3 months for Kraken after pelvis surgery

NHL Buzz: Knies won't play for Maple Leafs on Sunday